The Philadelphia Phillies made a startling run to the World Series last season. While it came up short by just two games, the run proved that this team and this roster has the talent to win big. However, their eventual loss exposed the alternative truth: that they still have holes on their roster.

Shortstop was not a strength last year for Philadelphia. Fortunately, this year's free agent class at that position is remarkably deep. Carlos Correa, Trea Turner, Xander Bogaerts and Dansby Swanson are all available.

MLB reported Buster Olney cited an agent that believes there's no way one of those players doesn't end up in Philadelphia.

Olney tweeted:

"Longtime agent: 'The Phillies will wind up with one of the (elite) shortstops. That's going to happen.' The elite shortstops available in FA: Xander Bogaerts, Carlos Correa, Dansby Swanson, Trea Turner."

Ordinarily, each one of those shortstops would lead the class. Since they're all available, that isn't the case, but Philadelphia would do well to add any one of them.

According to Olney, that's just about a foregone conclusion. Newly extended president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski will want to continue polishing the nearly World Series-winning roster and it will likely start at shortstop.

Which shortstop will the Phillies sign?

Trea Turner, given his home being on the East coast and his desire to play closer to there (plus his time spent with the Washington Nationals) seems to be the most likely target. Most around the league view the Phillies as the favorite for him.

However, he is also the most valuable shortstop out there. His price tag might go up, which could turn Philadelphia away, although Dombrowski likes to spend.

If that's the case, then any of the others would still be good. It does seem unlikely that the Atlanta Braves will let Swanson go, especially to their rivals, but it's possible. Correa and Bogaerts are more likely, though.

Minnesota Twins v Houston Astros

They have options. If one doesn't pan out, they can easily pivot to another. That;s the beauty of needing a shortstop in 2023- there are great options.

