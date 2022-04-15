MLB The Show 22: How to master the basic skills in the game, tips & tricks

MLB The Show 22 continues to adapt and evolve the beloved game's legacy in the ever-changing landscape of digital sports. However, like any new game, fans may find themselves adjusting as certain features and upgrades are frustrating to adapt to. Here are some tips and tricks on how to master the basic skills:

5. Don't sleep on the MLB the Show 22 mini games

We know; Nowadays, fans don't even notice the mini games. However, the mini games are the best way to get clear and direct instructions on how to best operate the game.

Mini games can teach you the game's simpler aspects like using the tutorials to figure out the "Guess pitch" feature. Or they can teach you the intracacies of contact hitting or controlling individual runners on the bases. The only thing more reliable than the mini games is the instruction manual, and who wants to read that?

4. Follow the MLB the Show 22 Social Media Accounts

Social media is a valuable tool to see how certain interfaces and skills can help fans boost their performance in the game. Video clips like the link below explain the difference between analog and pulse pitching. Fans should also visit mlbthe.show/LTS for more chances to invest in their improvement in the game.

3. Try out different game modes on MLB The Show 22

Certain game modes in MLB the Show are conducive to building a strong skillset in the game. We already mentioned mini games. However, game modes, like Road to the Show, allow players to get a more detailed view of the game. Your skills will grow directly with your player's level and you can focus on the intricacies of each positions.

In modes such as online play, players can gauge their skills against other players. This can what aspects of their game they need to work on in the mini games and tutorials section as opposed to mopping the floor with AI players.

And of course, exhibition and franchise mode allow users to toggle difficulties. Therefore, players grow at their own pace and they can experiment with whatever interfaces work best for them.

MLB The Show @MLBTheShow



Play the new Central Conquest Map tomorrow around noon PT and get yourself , XP towards the Faces of the Franchise Program.



#MLBTheShow Have you tried Conquest yet?Play the new Central Conquest Map tomorrow around noon PT and get yourselfXP towards the Faces of the Franchise Program. Have you tried Conquest yet? Play the new Central Conquest Map tomorrow around noon PT and get yourself 3️⃣0️⃣,0️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ XP towards the Faces of the Franchise Program. #MLBTheShow https://t.co/bI3IqrpxSD

2. Follow professionals on Twitch and Youtube

Streaming has become a major part of the video gaming industry. MLB the Show is no exception. With so many sources of information on Youtube and Twitch, fans can learn from players who have spent countless hours training, researching and competing to show the masses the best tactics.

It's sort of similar to real baseball. If you want to see how it's done, consult the pros. watch Bryce Harper and Mike Trout for tips on your swing. For pitching, look no further than New York Mets co-aces Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer. For fielding, take a look at star fielding wizards such as Jose Iglesias and Cody Bellinger.

The same applies to gaming, watch the best and learn, then turn on your game and try to emulate the greats. Players such as razzersharpe or Thewolflurks on Twitch have eclipsed 7000 views on the sites for their ability to blend quality gameplay with entertainment.

Houston Astros v Los Angeles Angels

1.Play the game and have fun

Like anything, the surest way to improve and be better than you were before is to practice and learn. Whether it's homerun derby mode with friends, or showing your parents how to play in exhibition mode, the more time you spend playing the better you'll be. And the more enjoyable you make those experiences, the more you will be able to retain, absorb and observe.

Pretty soon, you'll be toggling the difficulty for experts and putting up Shohei-Ohtani-esque numbers. Who knows? Maybe we'll even get the chance to see you on Twitch displaying your MLB the show talents for the masses.

Los Angeles Angels v Texas Rangers

Edited by Jason Birkelbach