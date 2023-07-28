MLB The Show 23 Extreme Series: Latest additions, new moments and cards

MLB The Show 23, the beloved baseball video game, continues to delight fans with exciting new content drops and programs in its Diamond Dynasty mode.

One of the most anticipated events is the return of fan-favorite Extreme Program, set to launch with a plethora of elite rewards for players to grind for.

The MLB The Show 23 Extreme Program is scheduled to kick off on Friday, July 28, at 3:00 PM EST in Diamond Dynasty. As the clock strikes noon on the west coast, players will have the opportunity to dive straight into the game and embark on their journey to acquire the coveted Extreme Program Rewards.

To give fans a sneak peek at what to expect from the Extreme Program, MLB The Show 23 is hosting a live stream on their Twitch and YouTube channels on the same day. This stream will provide insights into the program’s mechanics and the exciting content that accompanies it.

Which players will be added to MLB The Show 23 Extreme Series?

The Extreme Program is renowned for its challenging moments and missions, which players must overcome to unlock top-tier Diamond players. While specific details remain under wraps, MLB The Show 23 has already revealed four players set to be part of the program:

Mike Piazza (C) from the All-Star Game Series, representing the Dodgers. Ketel Marte )2B) from the All-Star Game Series, representing the Diamondbacks. Matt Cain (SP) from the Milestone Series, representing the Giants. Billy Wagner (CP) from the Incognito Series, representing the Phillies.

Each of these players boasts an impressive 99 overall rating, making them invaluable additions to any Diamond Dynasty team. As for the complete list of players and the unlock criteria, players will have to wait until the program launches for more information.

The MLB The Show 23 Extreme Program promises to be a challenging yet rewarding experience for avid players seeking to bolster their lineups with elite talent.

Whether you’re a die-hard fan or a newcomer to the game, this program offers an opportunity to test your skills and earn exclusive rewards. So, mark your calendars and prepare to embark on an exciting baseball adventure in MLB The Show 23.

