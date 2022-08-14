Must-See: MLB’s top 5 plays of the week

Each week of MLB contests features new adventures that showcase the greatest talent on the world's biggest stage. Here, you'll see nothing less than the best of Major League Baseball. From big swings to defensive kings, only the elite will reign supreme on this list of top plays. Without further ado, here are this week's best plays in baseball.

#5 Kyle Tucker's grand exit

B/R Walk-Off @BRWalkoff



(via Grand Slam for Kyle Tucker and he got all of that one(via @astros Grand Slam for Kyle Tucker and he got all of that one 😳(via @astros) https://t.co/6dSdpY7n47

Kyle Tucker's 21st home run was no cheapie, and it came at a key moment with 2 outs and his team down by 1. Down 2 to 1 in the 5th inning, Kyle Tucker provided the go-ahead grand slam to put the Houston Astros ahead 5 to 2. Given the situation and the magnificence of his moonshot, Tucker's grand salami lands at number 5 in this week's highlight reel.

#4 Gonzo's leap of faith

DavidXF @SanDiegoGiants Luis Gonzalez can be an adventure in the outfield. On this catch, it was a good adventure. #SFGiants Luis Gonzalez can be an adventure in the outfield. On this catch, it was a good adventure. #SFGiants https://t.co/7GKA7veVZQ

Speaking of MLB adventures, Luis Gonzalez' leap of faith and trustfall into the wall was equally eye-popping as it was grimacing. The league needs to check the bottom of Gonzalez' cleats for metal springs with the air he gets on this catch.

A line-drive rocket that looked destined to short-hop the fence ended up meeting leather thanks to this last-second leap of desparation. Gonzo's inning-ending snag stole extra bases and at least an RBI from Manny Machado, giving Luis a 4th-spot exclaimation on this week's MLB top plays.

#3 Alec Bohm gets handsy

In this higher tier of MLB's greatest plays, Alec Bohm snags a bare-handed pickup and tosses out a speedy Starlin Marte. Marte was sniffing out what seemed like a sure infield single if not for this gem at 3rd base. Bohm needed a barehanded snag just to have any chance at beating Marte to first. Bohm did exactly that in one flawless motion, snagging himself out number two in a 1-1 tie as well as number 3 on our list.

#2 Hanser Alberto's Rocket Man

Chad Moriyama @ChadMoriyama Hanser Alberto makes a diving play down the line. Hanser Alberto makes a diving play down the line. https://t.co/aKeRqkhvo7

Rocket man is a renowned song coined by Elton John. But it was Alberto's glove singing "burning out his fuse up here alone" when he single-handedly smoldered a 102.5 MPH off the bat of Sanchez. It's called the hot corner for a reason and Hanser Alberto is the true rocket man for making such a bullet look routine... on a hop no less.

As if the Los Angeles Dodgers' offense wasn't enough already, their defense has been a mainstay in the highlight reels this season.

#1 It's a bird...It's a plane... No, it's Jurickson Profar?

MLB Metrics @MLBMetrics HOLY CRAP JURICKSON PROFAR WHAT A CATCH TO SAVE THE GAME HOLY CRAP JURICKSON PROFAR WHAT A CATCH TO SAVE THE GAME https://t.co/qrjYsby4EF

Jurickson Profar did his best Superman impression when he made a fully-extended diving catch to save the game in the 9th. The shot off Evan Longoria's bat was no bloop either. Profar had to cover a lot of ground in a short amount of time to get to Longoria's solid line-drive.

Despite the lead runner tagging and scoring the tying run, that hit clears the bases if that ball gets by Jurickson. Everything about this number-1 shimmers with defensive brilliance. From the catch to the presence of mind to getting the ball to the infield quickly, Profar's awareness held the runners on 1st and 2nd. There may not be much flash because of how easy he makes the play look, but everything about it is worthy of top-play honors.

MLB Plays of the week honorable mention

Brent Rooker's game-saving double-play

Philadelphia Phillies left-fielder Brent Rookie showed off his rocket arm in a double play to end the 9th to keep the score knotted at 1. In a list where only the week's best make the cut, it's a shame this couldn't be included. But it certainly deserves an honorable mention on this week's list of MLB bests.

