Nationals vs. Padres: Game 1 prediction, odds, injuries and picks - June 23, 2025

The Washington Nationals will take on the San Diego Padres on Monday for the first of three games at Petco Park. Heading into the matchup, Washington is fourth in the NL East with a 32-46 record, while San Diego is 42-35 and third in the NL West.
Let's take a look at the odds and how the action might play out.
Nationals vs. Padres prediction
Taking the mound for the Nationals is lefty Mitchell Parker, who has been decent this season. He has a 4-8 record, along with a 4.59 ERA and 58 strikeouts.
Offensively, James Wood, C.J. Abrams, Luis Garcia and Nathaniel Lowe are all enjoying strong seasons for the Nationals.
For the hosts, former reliever Stephen Kolek will start. On paper, he has fared better than his counterpart, with a 3-2 record, along with a 3.59 ERA and 37 strikeouts.
At the plate, Fernando Tatis Jr., Jackson Merrill, Manny Machado and Gavin Sheets lead the way for San Diego.
With the pitching matchup leaning in their favor, the Padres should have enough quality to secure an important win at home.
Prediction: San Diego Padres 5, Washington Nationals 3
Odds
Money line: Washington Nationals +142, San Diego Padres -167
Run line: Washington +1.5 (-147), San Diego -1.5 (+111)
Total runs: Over 7.5 (-156), Under 7.5 (+118)
Injury report
Washington injuries:
- Dylan Crews: 10-day IL (Back)
- Paul DeJong: 10-day IL (Face)
- Orlando Ribalta: 15-day IL (Biceps)
- Andrew Chafin: 15-day IL (Hamstring)
- Derek Law: 15-day IL (Forearm)
- Josiah Gray: 60-day IL (Elbow)
- DJ Herz: 60-day IL (Elbow)
- Mason Thompson: 60-day IL (Elbow)
San Diego injuries:
- Logan Gillaspie: 15-day IL (Oblique)
- Michael King: 15-day IL (Shoulder)
- Yu Darvish: 60-day IL (Elbow)
- Jhony Brito: 60-day IL (Forearm)
- Joe Musgrove: 60-day IL (Elbow)
Expert's picks
San Diego Padres has been more consistent than Washington this season. Playing at Petco Park where they are a formidable, the Padres should have no problems securing an important victory.
Money line: San Diego Padres -167
Run line: San Diego -1.5 (+111)
Total runs: Over 7.5 (-156)