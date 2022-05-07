New York Mets vs Philadelphia Phillies Prediction and Match Preview - May 8th | MLB Season 2022

The New York Mets will close out their series against the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday, May 8, at Citizen's Bank Park. The Mets will look to continue their dominant 2022 season in which they lead MLB in wins. For the Philadelphia Phillies, the team is in the midst of a freefall. The team is searching for any answers as the squad seems to refuse to play to its potential. The series finale will feature a shift in the pitching matchup due to the postponement of Friday's game. The New York Mets will send right-hander Chris Bassitt to the hill and the Philadelphia Phillies will counter with righty Zach Eflin.

Match Details

Fixture: New York Mets vs Philadelphia Phillies.

Date & Time: Sunday, May 8, 1:35 p.m. EDT.

Venue: Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

New York Mets Preview

The Mets hope to capitalize on Thursday night's comeback victory in which they overcame a six-run deficit in the ninth inning. The Mets scored seven runs against the Philadelphia bullpen to go ahead 8-7. The rally started off the bats of Starling Marte, who had two hits in the ninth inning, and Francisco Lindor, who then hit a two-run home run. Closer Edwin Diaz put the final nail in the Phillies coffin to continue the blazingly hot start by the club.

Key Player- Chris Bassitt

Atlanta Braves v New York Mets

Bassitt has been a major asset to the team since being acquired from the Oakland Athletics via trade after the lockout. Over his last two starts, Bassitt faced the World Series Champion Atlanta Braves and perennial playoff contender St. Louis Cardinals and held his own. The right-hander pitched 13 innings, striking out 14 hitters and yielding only three runs.

Joel Sherman @Joelsherman1 nypost.com/2022/05/03/chr… Chris Bassitt has been a big solution for the #Mets rotation to date — the organization should be working to extend the relationship. nypost.com/2022/05/03/chr… Chris Bassitt has been a big solution for the #Mets rotation to date — the organization should be working to extend the relationship.

"Chris Bassitt has been a big solution for the #Mets rotation to date — the organization should be working to extend the relationship."- Joel Sherman, New York Post

This will be the first start of his career against the Phillies. It will be a good indication of the Mets' playoff chances (and Bassitt's free agency) if he can quell the powerful bats of Joe Girardi's lineup on the road.

New York Mets Predicted Lineup:

Starting Pitcher: Chris Bassitt

Brandon Nimmo, CF Starling Marte, RF Francisco Lindor, SS Jeff McNeil, 2B Pete Alonso, 1B Eduardo Escobar, 3B Mark Canha, LF Dominic Smith, DH James McCann, C

Philadelphia Phillies Preview

The Phillies are in the midst of a freefall as they sit in fourth place in the division. They are seven games behind the Mets for first place. Fans have begun to clamor for manager Joe Girardi's dismissal. Many claim his decisions have compounded an immensely slow start for a Phillies squad burdened by immense expectations entering the 2022 campaign. If the Phillies can salvage the series, it could be a step in the right direction of saving Girardi's job and their season.

Key Player- Zac Eflin

Philadelphia Phillies v New York Mets

Pitching was the downfall of the Phillies in their Thursday night meltdown. It seemed no matter who manager Joe Girardi brought in from the bullpen, the Mets made hard contact. This makes it all the more important for Eflin to pitch deep into the game and give his offense a chance to pull away. If the Phillies have to utilize a bullpen that is low on morale and confidence, the results could be disastrous. Since being traded for franchise legend Jimmy Rollins, Eflin has been disappointing. In 2021, he posted a 4.17 ERA and a 1.248 WHIP over just 105.2 innings. Now is as good a time as any to change the narrative on his career struggles.

Buster Olney @Buster_ESPN If Zach Eflin has a good year, he has a chance to cash-in big-time as a free agent in the fall. No one has ever doubted his arm -- and now he is seemingly putting together all of his stuff. If Zach Eflin has a good year, he has a chance to cash-in big-time as a free agent in the fall. No one has ever doubted his arm -- and now he is seemingly putting together all of his stuff.

"If Zach Eflin has a good year, he has a chance to cash-in big-time as a free agent in the fall. No one has ever doubted his arm -- and now he is seemingly putting together all of his stuff."-Buster Olney ESPN

Eflin is also entering free agency this year and would benefit from a strong 2022.

Philadelphia Phillied Predicted lineup:

Starting pitcher: Zach Eflin

Kyle Schwarber, LF Alec Bohm, 3B Bryce Harper, DH Nick Castellanos, RF J.T. Realmuto, C Rhys Hoskins, 1B Didi Gregorius, SS Jean Segura, 2B Odubel Herrera, CF

New York Mets vs Philadelphia Phillies Prediction

The Mets will continue their dominance against NL East opponents and make quick work of the Phillies. After making Zach Eflin drive up his pitch count early, the team will feast on a fatigued and demoralized bullpen to pull away. Bassitt will hold off the Phillies bats to a degree, but the lineup can only be quelled for so long.

Where to watch Mets vs Phillies

Mets- SNYtv

Phillies- NBCSP

Edited by Jason Birkelbach