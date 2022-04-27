New York Mets vs. St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - April 27th | 2022 MLB Season

The St. Louis Cardinals will host the New York Mets in the final game of the three-game series. The Mets blanked the Cardinals on Tuesday 3-0, extending their winning streak to three games. Chris Bassitt was excellent, throwing six scoreless frames, while catcher James McCann led the offense in the victory, providing three hits, including an RBI in the Mets' 14th win of the year. The 14-5 Mets go for the sweep Tuesday against the 9-7 Cardinals.

"Another win in the books! #MetsWin #LGM" - @ New York Mets

Carlos Carrasco will get the ball for the visiting Mets, and he'll look to build off his impressive start last time out, where he surrendered just two earned runs in 7 2/3 innings against San Francisco. Carrasco earned the win in that game after receiving no decisions in each of his first two starts of the year. He holds a minuscule 1.47 ERA and is averaging over a strikeout per batter. He will look to silence the St. Louis Cardinals bats Wednesday. The Cardinals offense has been mediocre, ranking in the middle of the pack in many key stats, but they've done just enough to support their excellent pitching staff so far to be two games over .500 still.

On the other side, former Met Steven Matz will start for the St. Louis Cardinals. After getting roughed up for seven runs in his season debut, the lefty has won his previous two starts while only allowing one total earned run. Expect him to have an added incentive against his former club in his fourth start of the year. This year, the Mets hitters have been excellent at getting on base, sporting a .342 OBP mark through 19 games. They also rank third in the MLB in batting average and in runs scored.

Katie Woo @katiejwoo FINAL: Cardinals 4, Reds 2



Steven Matz was effective with the groundball contact and strikeout again. The Cardinals bullpen -- which entered play today with the second lowest ERA (2.15) preserved the win by allowing one run over four innings. FINAL: Cardinals 4, Reds 2Steven Matz was effective with the groundball contact and strikeout again. The Cardinals bullpen -- which entered play today with the second lowest ERA (2.15) preserved the win by allowing one run over four innings.

"...Steven Matz was effective with the groundball contact and strikeout again..." - @ Katie Woo

This year, Matz has recorded 11.2 strikeouts per nine innings but has a sky-high 1.61 WHIP. He'll have to limit baserunners in Wednesday's game if the Cardinals are to avoid a sweep.

New York Mets vs. St. Louis Cardinals Match Details

Fixture: New York Mets @ St. Louis Cardinals

Date & Time: Wednesday, April 27, 1:15 p.m. EDT

Venue: Busch Stadium, St. Louis, MO

New York Mets vs. St. Louis Cardinals Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under New York Mets -122 -1.5 (+158) Over 7 (-114) St. Louis Cardinals +104 +1.5 (-192) Under 7 (-106)

The Mets have been great on the road, winning nine of their 12 games away from home in 2022. Looking at the recent history of the Over/Under, the total has gone over in 10 of the last 15 games where these two teams have matched up. Conversely, the total has gone under in seven of the Cardinals' last eight games overall, with the one exception being Monday's 5-2 loss.

New York Mets vs. St. Louis Cardinals Best Picks

Mark Canha is riding a modest three-game hitting streak and can make it four Wednesday against Steven Matz. Matz has allowed 19 hits in just 13 2/3 innings. Over the last few years, the southpaw has averaged over a hit given up per inning, so this paired with the Mets' high average as a team could lead to Canha recording at least one base knock.

Pick: Mark Canha Over 0.5 Singles (+110)

New York Mets vs. St. Louis Cardinals Betting Prediction

This matchup is pretty even, so look for a tight game from start to finish. The money line is too close to call, but this game could definitely see more than seven runs considering that the Cardinals bullpen has been used quite a bit this series. Even though St. Louis has a strong bullpen, it'll be tough for all of their relief pitchers to be on their A-game Wednesday.

Prediction: Over 7 Runs (-114)

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt