New York Yankees roster, key dates and Spring Training schedule

The New York Yankees open the season yet again with huge expectations. With stars such as Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton, and Gerrit Cole, the Yankees are looking for their first World Series title since 2009. After a disappointing 2021 season, can the Yankees finally live up to expectations?

The Yankees are coming off of a season where they had 92 wins and a Wild Card berth. Last season was a huge disappointment for Yankees fans and players as many had picked them to win the World Series at the start of the year. These high expectations led to a disappointing loss to the hated rival Boston Red Sox.

New York Yankees roster for MLB 2022 Spring Training

The New York Yankees have most recently acquired star third baseman Josh Donaldson, third baseman Isiah Kiner-Falefa and catcher Ben Rortvedt from the Minnesota Twins in exchange for catcher Gary Sanchez and third baseman Gio Urshela. Acquisition of Kiner-Falefa is a significant move for the Yankees and is an upgrade to their third base position.

The Yankees recently sent former Atlanta Braves outfielder Ender Inciarte a Spring Training invitation. The Yankees are still reportedly in on the Freddie Freeman sweepstakes, but the signing of Anthony Rizzo gives them much-needed depth and stability at the position.

The Yankees lineup is still a major question mark heading into the season as the team is looking for more consistent offensive production. The addition of Josh Donaldson will make the lineup even deeper. The left-handed bat of Anthony Rizzo is much needed as well to go along with sluggers Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton and Joey Gallo.

The Yankees' bullpen appears to be just as strong as in previous seasons. The bullpen will be headed by star closer Aroldis Chapman, along with pieces like Chad Green. While the loss of Dellon Betances is significant and losing Zach Britton to Tommy John surgery is another significant blow, the Yankees should be able to manage with Chad Green as the set-up man.

The starting rotation for the Yankees will be the biggest question mark of their pitching staff this year. Led by aces Gerrit Cole and Luis Severino, the Yankees need to find more depth after these two starters. The Yankees are hoping that Jordan Montgomery can give them reliable innings alongside Domingo German. It will be interesting to see how their rotation holds up during the course of a 162-game season.

Key Dates for the New York Yankees entering the MLB 2022 season

March 18: First Spring Training game against the Pittsburgh Pirates

April 7: Opening Day vs. Boston Red Sox

4/5 vs. DET, 1 PM Here’s the Yankees Spring Training TV schedule, per YES: 3/20 vs. DET, 1 PM3/21 vs. PHI, 1 PM3/23 vs. BAL, 6:30 PM3/26 vs. TOR, 1 PM3/27 vs. PIT, 1 PM3/29 vs. PHI, 1:30 PM3/30 vs. TOR, 6:30 PM4/2 vs. ATL, 1 PM4/4 vs. PHI, 1 PM4/5 vs. DET, 1 PM

The New York Yankees will start Spring Training games on March 18 against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Opening Day will be on April 7 against the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium.

