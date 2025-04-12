$12,500,000 Yankees star gushes over Aaron Judge’s leadership in Bronx, wishes son Jake to follow footsteps

In Aaron Judge, it appears the New York Yankees have found the perfect leader. Apart from the leadership, Judge has also earned himself six All-Star selections and two AL MVP awards; Yankees first baseman Paul Goldschmidt commended the 32-year-old's leadership. Having signed with the Bronx Bombers in the offseason, Goldschmidt impressed with Judge, going as far as to say that he hoped for his son, Jake, to 'follow in his footsteps' when he grows up.

"I'm just happy for Aaron, with all he's accomplished. The Yankees organization is in such a good place when he's the face of the franchise. My nine-year-old son, if he grows up to be the person or even half the person that Aaron is, we're going to be happy." Paul Goldschmidt said, via the 'New York Yankees Official Podcast' on Thursday [14:5o].

"[In Aaron Judge] You got one of the best players in the world on the field, and you got one of the best people in the world off the field. When you put those together, he's such a good role model for so many people" Goldschmidt added

Both Goldschmidt and Judge have enjoyed a strong start to the new season, with Judge batting .354 with six home runs and 20 RBIs so far, while Goldschmidt has averaged .383, with one home run and three RBIs.

Former Yankees star commends Aaron Judge's attitude and leadership skills

Paul Goldschmidt is not the only player who has praised Aaron Judge's outstanding leadership skills. On the "Diggin' Deep" podcast on Sunday, March 30, former Yankees star Nick Swisher talked about how Judge is the perfect player to handle the responsibility that comes with captaining the Bronx Bombers.

"Just like the New York Yankees, Aaron Judge is almost larger than life," Swisher said (15:47 onwards). "The way he goes about his business is exactly what you want your star in New York to do. He handles the press well and is a perennial All-Star and MVP candidate, one of the best players in the game."

"He doesn’t care who's on the team or how it gets done—he just wants to win. And that's what you want from your leader," the former Yankees icon added.

As the Yankees aim to win their first World Series title since 2009 this year, fans will be hoping Aaron Judge can continue leading by example.

