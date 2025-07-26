  • home icon
  "22 is unc status" - Paul Skenes' girlfriend, Olivia Dunne, fires off after fans won't stop calling her old

"22 is unc status" - Paul Skenes' girlfriend, Olivia Dunne, fires off after fans won’t stop calling her old

By Krutik Jain
Published Jul 26, 2025 06:54 GMT
Paul Skenes
Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne fires off after fans won’t stop calling her old

Paul Skenes' girlfriend, Olivia Dunne, has had enough of detractors, and she's not holding it back. Despite being only 22 (she doesn't turn 23 until October 1), Dunne has had to take flak from fans calling her out on her age; she's older than she looks.

On Friday, Dunne decided to get back at the trolls in her own way. The former LSU gymnast, who’s been under the internet’s constant microscope, clapped back at critics in a now-viral TikTok shared from an airplane seat.

The video features Dunne rocking oversized clear glasses with sarcastic captions floating above her head:

"7th year senior," "pushing 30 btw," "Unc," and "Sybau."

In the video, she reacts to being labeled "old" by trolls. She doesn’t stop there. With her signature humor, Dunne delivers the punchline, saying:

"Just found out I’m chopped and also unc."

Moreover, she captioned the post sarcastically, saying:

"22 is unc status."
For context, "unc" is Gen Z slang for "uncle." It is typically used to roast someone who’s considered out of touch, irrelevant or aging out of the youth-dominated internet culture. Moreover, "chopped" is slang for no longer being attractive.

Paul Skenes' girlfriend poked fun at the trolls trying to put her off with these comments.

Paul Skenes' girlfriend, Olivia Dunne, talks about her approach to trolls and online hate

Paul Skenes and Olivia Dunne reached stardom at an early age. The Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher is garnering attention thanks to his stellar pitching, while Dunne enjoys a strong social media following. With fame comes those who are jealous and put out trolling and hate messages.

Dunne has been on the receiving end more often than not but she has a way to handle these things. In an interview with Stephanie McMahon earlier this month, Dunne said:

"I'm gonna be completely honest, either you have to ignore them or block them. I have no shame in blocking people, yeah, or unfollowing. If you're getting hate and you don't wanna see it, you have control over your account."
She further spoke about the constant hate, saying some like to pull her leg and try to bring her down while she's onto something great.

"Every single time when something good is happening to me or I'm about to have a breakthrough, whether it's a huge new collaboration or something great, whether it's Sports Illustrated cover, there's always, you know, the down, there's always people trying to pull at you, tear you down," she added.
"I don't know if it's jealousy; I don't know what it is, but it's funny how things work, because usually there's a breakthrough right about to happen after."

Paul Skenes has previously said during his interview with GQ that he's taking a lot of cues from his girlfriend on handling the ugly side of social media.

Edited by Dipayan Moitra
