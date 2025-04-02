5 MLB bold predictions today: Shohei Ohtani's 3rd HR game, Paul Skenes to punch 8 strikeouts and more | April 2, 2025

There is a full slate of MLB action on Wednesday, including some marquee matchups throughout the day. With several stars set to play in games, there is a good chance to see something special happen.

Picking winners of each game is always something to check out, but making bold predictions is even more enjoyable. Here is a look at five bold MLB predictions for Wednesday.

MLB bold predictions for April 2

1) Shohei Ohtani belts 3rd home run

MLB: Atlanta Braves at Los Angeles Dodgers - Source: Imagn

It has been a relatively slow start for Shohei Ohtani at the plate this season as he has just two home runs through seven games. Expect that number to go up Wednesday as the reigning National League MVP will belt home run number three this season.

2) Paul Skenes to punch 8 strikeouts

Paul Skenes is on the mound today - Source: Imagn

Paul Skenes will make his second start for the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday as he faces the Tampa Bay Rays. Skenes is one of the most dominant arms in baseball, especially when it comes to racking up strikeouts in a big way.

This should be another great start for the young phenom as he will strike out at least eight batters as he goes deep into the game.

3) Tigers vs Mariners under 5.5 runs

MLB: Detroit Tigers at Los Angeles Dodgers - Source: Imagn

Tarik Skubal and Luis Castillo will play today as the Detroit Tigers and Seattle Mariners square off. Skubal and Castillo are two of the best pitchers in the American League, and they have what it takes to be completely dominant.

The Tigers and Mariners have some solid talent in their respective lineups, but the two starting pitchers will keep this to a low-scoring affair.

4) Tarik Skubal to punch 8 strikeouts

Speaking of Tarik Skubal, he will be nearly impossible to deal with for the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday. Skubal wasn't as dominant as usual in his Opening Day start, but this matchup will give him a chance to succeed against the Seattle Mariners.

5) Royals vs Brewers under 6.5 runs

MLB: Cleveland Guardians at Kansas City Royals - Source: Imagn

The Kansas City Royals and Milwaukee Brewers wrap up a series on Wednesday, and these are two offenses that have struggled in the early part of the season. That trend will continue in the series finale as getting to seven runs will be impossible for the Royals and Brewers.

