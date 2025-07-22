  • home icon
5 MLB wives who turned their passions into successful businesses ft. Reagan Bregman, Kate Upton & others

By Raghav Mehta
Published Jul 22, 2025 15:23 GMT
Alex Bregman with his wife, Reagan, and son, Knox (L), Justin Verlander with his wife, Kate Upton (R) (Images from - Instagram.com/@reaganelizabeth, Instagram.com/@justinverlander)
Alex Bregman with his wife, Reagan, and son, Knox (L), Justin Verlander with his wife, Kate Upton (R)

Just like the players in MLB, their wives, who often don’t receive as much attention, are hardworking too. Over the years, we have seen many such baseball wives support their husbands and look after their children while also pursuing their passion of running a business.

Here are five such spouses of well-known MLB superstars who have successfully managed to turn their passion into a thriving business.

5 MLB wives who turned their passions into successful businesses

#5 - Kate Upton

The wife of future MLB Hall of Famer Justin Verlander, Kate Upton, is a model and actress by trade. She forayed into the world of business in October 2023, as she joined popular cocktail brand Vosa Spirits as one of their co-owners.

In March 2024, Upton and her husband also made a sizeable investment in "The Flex Company," a sustainable period-care organization.

#4 - Reagan Bregman

Boston Red Sox third baseman Alex Bregman's better half, Reagan, runs multiple businesses. Two of the most well-known ones are "With Love from by Reagan Bregman," her own jewelery brand which she founded in 2023, and women's ahtleisure brand "Exiza," which she founded in 2021.

#3 - Chelsea Freeman

The wife of nine-time All-Star Freddie Freeman, Chelsea, founded her very own clothing brand known as the "Chelsea Freeman Collection" in 2021.

Reflecting her shared love for fashion and baseball, her brand gives fans a stylish way of representing their favorite MLB teams while out and about.

#2 - Ashley Rodon

New York Yankees starting pitcher Carlos Rodon and his better half Ashley struggled with fertility issues for years before finally welcoming their first child, a daughter named Willow, in 2019.

Shortly after, Carlos and Ashley founded "The Willow Grant," named after their firstborn, as a means of offering financial and emotional support to other couples who struggle with growing their family.

#1 - Katia Lindor

The better half of New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor, Katia, a mom of three, uses all her experience of being a parent in order to help other people in similar positions through her podcast, "Un-a-parent."

As of now, the podcast boasts over 10,000 followers on Instagram and over 3,000 on YouTube. Francisco Lindor also features on air with his wife from time to time, and numerous other big leaguers and their wives have also made appearances on the show in the past.

Raghav Mehta

Raghav Mehta

Raghav Mehta is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda awaiting results for a Bachelor's in Journalism from Delhi University. He enjoys highlighting the key battles between players at different stages of the game and analyzing the decisive moments upon which they hinge.

One of Raghav's favorite moments, which underscores this, was the Shohei Ohtani vs. Mike Trout clash in the 2023 WBC, where two of baseball's best players faced off against each other in the 9th inning. With the score 3-2 to Japan, Shohei eventually got the strikeout, which was absolute cinema.

Raghav is a Baltimore Orioles fan and is enjoying watching such an exciting young team compete at the top in a very competitive division.

Raghav has loved watching sports for as long as he can remember and realized he was pretty decent at writing his thoughts down at around the age of 14. Combining the two meant he had something he would enjoy doing every day, and he had identified that well before going to college.

Aside from work, Raghav enjoys playing sports, working out and watching movies.

