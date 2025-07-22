5 MLB wives who turned their passions into successful businesses ft. Reagan Bregman, Kate Upton & others

Just like the players in MLB, their wives, who often don’t receive as much attention, are hardworking too. Over the years, we have seen many such baseball wives support their husbands and look after their children while also pursuing their passion of running a business.Here are five such spouses of well-known MLB superstars who have successfully managed to turn their passion into a thriving business.5 MLB wives who turned their passions into successful businesses#5 - Kate UptonThe wife of future MLB Hall of Famer Justin Verlander, Kate Upton, is a model and actress by trade. She forayed into the world of business in October 2023, as she joined popular cocktail brand Vosa Spirits as one of their co-owners. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn March 2024, Upton and her husband also made a sizeable investment in &quot;The Flex Company,&quot; a sustainable period-care organization.#4 - Reagan BregmanBoston Red Sox third baseman Alex Bregman's better half, Reagan, runs multiple businesses. Two of the most well-known ones are &quot;With Love from by Reagan Bregman,&quot; her own jewelery brand which she founded in 2023, and women's ahtleisure brand &quot;Exiza,&quot; which she founded in 2021.#3 - Chelsea FreemanThe wife of nine-time All-Star Freddie Freeman, Chelsea, founded her very own clothing brand known as the &quot;Chelsea Freeman Collection&quot; in 2021. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostReflecting her shared love for fashion and baseball, her brand gives fans a stylish way of representing their favorite MLB teams while out and about.#2 - Ashley RodonNew York Yankees starting pitcher Carlos Rodon and his better half Ashley struggled with fertility issues for years before finally welcoming their first child, a daughter named Willow, in 2019.Shortly after, Carlos and Ashley founded &quot;The Willow Grant,&quot; named after their firstborn, as a means of offering financial and emotional support to other couples who struggle with growing their family.#1 - Katia LindorThe better half of New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor, Katia, a mom of three, uses all her experience of being a parent in order to help other people in similar positions through her podcast, &quot;Un-a-parent.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAs of now, the podcast boasts over 10,000 followers on Instagram and over 3,000 on YouTube. Francisco Lindor also features on air with his wife from time to time, and numerous other big leaguers and their wives have also made appearances on the show in the past.