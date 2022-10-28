A Philadelphia Phillies fan chugged beers while hanging from a light pole to celebrate club's first trip to the World Series in 13 years.

Philadelphia Phillies fans celebrated their first World Series appearance since 2009 all around the city, with one fan taking the party to new levels.

A fan was spotted chugging beers on top of a light pole after the Phillies beat the San Diego Padres 4-3 in Game 5 to book a place in the World Series. The video on Twitter, posted by Heather Khalifa, showed a man shotgunning beers.

Fans flooded the city in celebrations after the win, with Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Jordan Mailata also adding to the wild party.

NLCS MVP Bryce Harper was the star of the show once again after a monster postseason helped the Phillies overcome all odds to reach the World Series. His fifth homer of the postseason gave them a historic win, sending fans into a frenzy. Harper reacted to the hit after the game, saying:

"We all think in our backyard it’s the World Series, right? I think the opportunity is huge, but you’re grateful for that opportunity. I think if you go in with gratitude in the at-bat, it doesn’t matter what happens.”

They now face the Houston Astros, who are aiming to win their first title since their infamous victory in 2017. However, with the Astros sweeping every team in the postseason, including the New York Yankees in the ALCS, they will definitely go in as the favorites to win the elusive World Series once again.

When did the Philadelphia Phillies last win a World Series crown?

The Phillies overcame a tough regular season, finishing third in the NL East with 87 wins. With this, they also made it to the postseason for the first time since 2011. However, they stunned the defending champions Atlanta Braves in the NLDS and followed it up with a 4-1 victory over the Padres to win their first pennant since 2009.

Philadelphia Phillies will hope to hand the Astros their first loss in the postseason.

The Phillies' last World Series victory came in 2008 with Ryan Howard, Chase Utley, Shane Victorino and Pat Burrell leading them to the promised land for the first time since 1980. They beat the Tampa Bay Rays 4-1 in the World Series to win only their second World Series crown.

With the Philadelphia Phillies going into the World Series this time as underdogs, we could see them push the Astros to the limit to become three-time champions.

