"Absolute joke", "This is dumb" - Phillies fans vent out frustration over Rob Thomson retaining job despite disastrous postseason exit

Having taken over as the manager of the Philadelphia Phillies on June 3, 2022, Rob Thomson has masterminded two NL East wins. However, he has failed to give the fans the one thing they crave above all else, glory in the postseason.
Heading into October after another successful regular season, the Phillies were one of the leading contenders to to win it all this year. Unfortunately, it was the all too familiar tale of heartbreak in the playoffs yet again, as the Phillies were knocked out by the LA Dodgers in the NLDS.
In the aftermath of the heartbreaking loss, many fans expected the Phillies' elimination would also spell the end of Rob Thomson's time as manager, allowing the organization to try out a fresh approach in 2026.
However, as FOX Sports reported via X on Monday, it appears the organization have decided to persist with Thomson.
"The Phillies plan to retain manager Rob Thomson, per @JonHeyman & @Joelsherman1. A formal announcement is expected later this week." the post read
Reacting to the news, several fans who were hoping to see 62-year-old leave, vented their frustrations.
"absolute joke" a fan wrote
"Same sh*t different year. This is dumb" another fan commented
"Unserious organization" another fan replied
"Let’s bring back the whole team that can’t manage or play. What are we doing? Rob is a great guy, not a good manager" another fan responded
"Good news for all the other national league teams" another fan shared
"This shows me that they aren’t willing to make the drastic changes needed to make this team better" another fan posted
Support from superstars such as Trea Turner and Bryce Harper likely convinced the Phillies to keep Rob Thomson at the helm
Over the years, Rob Thomson has built a great bond with his players, and it appears that has played a key role in convincing the Phillies to keep him in charge for the 2026 season.
As reported by insider Mack Baltes of SportingNews, both Trea Turner and Bryce Harper have voiced their support for Thomson of recent. Turner reportedly said Thomson is "one of the best managers he's ever played for".
“I’ve been blessed with a lot of good managers in my career — I’ve probably played for four or five now, and they’ve all been really good — and he’s right up there with them. He’s got all the qualities. He keeps it even-keeled all year long. He’s great, man. I don’t think you can ask for more out of a manager.” Turner said
Bryce Harper, meanwhile, commended the work Rob Thomson has done since he took charge of the team.
"I love Topper, man. He’s done a great job for us.” Harper said
In 2026, Thomson, Turner and Harper will once again be going all out in an attempt to win the title that has eluded them for so long.