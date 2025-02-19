  • home icon
  • "Absolutely gorgeous" - Will Smith, Corey Seager, Nick Castellanos' wives and more celebrate Trea Turner's newborn daughter

By Raghav Mehta
Modified Feb 19, 2025 23:47 GMT
Will Smith and his wife, Cara (L), Trea Turner with his wife, Kristen, and sons Beckham and Tatum (C), Corey Seager with his wife Madisyn (R) (Images from - Instagram.com/@will.smith, Instagram.com/@kristrn, Instagram.com/@madyseager)
On Tuesday, a social media post made by Philadelphia Phillies shortstop Trea Turner's wife, Kristen, was commented upon by Will Smith's wife, Cara, Corey Seager's wife, Madisyn, and Nick Castellanos' wife, Jessica.

Already proud parents to two boys, Beckham, aged four, and Tatum, aged one, Trea and Kristen recently welcomed their third child, a daughter named Riley, on Tuesday.

Soon after Riley was born, Kristen Turner took to Instagram to share the good news with fans.

"Riley Mae Turner 🤍 We couldn’t be more obsessed with you baby girl," Kristen Turner captioned her Instagram post.
Reacting to the post, Cara Smith, Madisyn Seager and Jessica Castellanos left comments congratulating the family.

"Oh my goodness!!!!! That little perfect face!! Congratulations we can’t wait to meet her ♥️" Jessica Castellanos commented.
"Sweeeeetest girl 😍 congrats turner fam!!!" Madisyn Seager commented.
"Absolutely gorgeous girl!!! Congratulations 💕💕" Cara Smith commented.
Screenshot of Jessica Castellanos, Madisyn Seager and Cara Smith&#039;s comments on Kristen Turner&#039;s Instagram post (Image from - Instagram.com/@kristrn)
Screenshot of Jessica Castellanos, Madisyn Seager and Cara Smith's comments on Kristen Turner's Instagram post (Image from - Instagram.com/@kristrn)

Trea Turner, Corey Seager and Will Smith spent the 2021 season together in LA, while Turner and Castellanos have been teammates in Philadelphia for two seasons and counting. Just like the players themselves, it appears their wives also share a strong bond.

Trea Turner's wife Kristen posts adorable photo of son Beckham to celebrate his fourth birthday

On February 8, three-time All-Star Trea Turner's wife, Kristen, took to Instagram to post a series of snaps featuring her son, Beckham, as he celebrated his fourth birthday. In the caption, Kristen Turner penned a heartfelt message dedicated to her firstborn.

"Happy 4th Birthday to our sweet, silly, WILD man ♥️ You make all our days brighter, we love you so much Beckham!!" Kristen Turner captioned her Instagram post.
On the field, Trea Turner had a strong campaign in 2024, finishing the regular season with a .295 batting average, 21 home runs and 62 RBIs. Despite missing a large chunk of the campaign due to injury, Turner was instrumental for his team as they won their division, the NL East, for the first time since 2011.

