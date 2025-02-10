Trea Turner and wife Kristen celebrate son Beckham’s fourth birthday with a spider-man-themed party

Philadelphia Phillies shortstop Trea Turner’s wife Kristen took to social media to post photos of the couple’s son Beckham’s fourth birthday party. The adorable tyke’s Spiderman-themed party captured attention on social media.

Here’s a look at how Trea Turner’s son celebrated his birthday along with his favorite superhero:

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In the caption, Kristen Turner wrote:

“Happy 4th Birthday to our sweet, silly, WILD man ♥️ You make all our days brighter, we love you so much, Beckham!!”

The IG post published on Feb. 9 has been met with a flurry of likes and thoughtful comments. Kristen’s slideshow is a testament to how much the Turner family loves little Beckham.

Trea Turner married college sweetheart Kristen in touching ceremony

Before Trea Turner became one of MLB’s elite shortstops, he attended North Carolina State University.

He played collegiate baseball there, eventually being drafted in the first round of the 2014 MLB Draft by the San Diego Padres. But there was something else special about Trea Turner’s time at North Carolina State. There, Turner met a young gymnast named Kristen Harabedian.

Trea and Kristen hit it off, becoming a couple during their time in college. The couple tied the knot in November 2018 in a touching ceremony as depicted by the magazine Brides. The feature on Brides chronicled how the couple met in October 2011 at North Carolina State, eventually getting engaged in June 2017.

When it came time to say “I do,” the couple chose historic Washington, D.C. to immortalize their commitment. The chosen venue for the ceremony was St. Joseph’s Catholic Church.

The reception was held at the National Museum of Women in the Arts. Kristen told Bride:

“St. Joseph’s is more than 140 years old, and we felt its history and Capitol Hill location would create a really unique experience for our out-of-town guests.”

She wrote about the reception venue:

“The National Museum of Women in the Arts is stunning, with world-class exhibitions and three spacious floors that our guests could explore throughout the evening."

Washington D.C. made particular sense for the Turners, as Trea played for the Washington Nationals at the time they wed.

Since then, he has played for the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Philadelphia Phillies. Despite playing for three different teams in as many seasons, the Turner family has grown stronger than ever.

As the 2025 season looms on the horizon, one thing is certain: The Turner family will be a staple at Phillies home games.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback