Adam Sandler, Justin Gaethje's girlfriend Sophia Romano bond over Yankees love in surprise New York City linkup

The most successful franchise in MLB history, the New York Yankees, who have won the World Series 27 times, naturally boast a huge fanbase all over the world. It appears that vast fanbase also includes Hollywood star Adam Sandler and Sophia Romano, the girlfriend of UFC fighter Justin Gaethje.
The pair were pictured together in New York City on Monday, in an image Romano shared to her Instagram story.
"Go Yankees - @adamsandler" Romano captioned her Instagram story
Born and raised in Brooklyn, Adam Sandler's passion for the Yankees is quite well known, and the star has been spotted cheering at Yankee Stadium.
Meanwhile, Romano, who is from Maryland but currently lives in New York while working for FOX, also appears to have grown to love the Bronx Bombers over the course of her time in the Big Apple.
Yankees registers important win against Twins
Winning only two out of the first nine games of the month, the Yankees has endured a tough start to August. They have now fallen behind the Boston Red Sox in the AL East, putting their chances of qualification for the playoffs via the wildcard in serious doubt.
Having lost three series in a row against the Miami Marlins, Texas Rangers and Houston Astros, the Bronx Bombers headed into Monday's clash against the Minnesota Twins in desperate need of a win.
Cody Bellinger, Giancarlo Stanton, Ben Rice and Jazz Chisholm Jr. made important contributions to the victory, as all four homered, while captain Aaron Judge also pitched in with an RBI.
On the mound, young starter Will Warren was impressive, pitching 6.2 innings for two earned runs while striking out seven.
While they are only a half-game behind the Cleveland Guardians, any additional slip-ups gradually take the 27-time World Series champions' fate out of their own hands, and fans will be hoping Monday's victory will serve as a springboard for positive results in the future.