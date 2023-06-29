Adolis Garcia Salary: Rangers outfielder's contract details broken down

Talented Texas Rangers outfielder Adolis Garcia is currently serving a one-year contract worth $747,760. The deal guarantees Garcia the full amount.

The Texas Rangers have been making significant investments in their roster in recent years, acquiring notable players such as Jacob deGrom, Corey Seager, and Marcus Semien.

As they look to return to contender status in the competitive American League West division and compete for World Series titles, they are also focusing on securing key players for the long term.

Is Adolis Garcia expected to sign a contract extension with the Rangers?

Adolis Garcia is expected to sign a contract extension with the Rangers following the 2023 season. According to some experts, the contract should be around $45 million for five years.

This contract would provide Garcia with financial security while allowing the Rangers to focus on other areas of the roster.

Garcia has been a crucial contributor to the team and has been playing a pivotal role as the Rangers solidify their division dominance. So far in 2023, Garcia has been hitting .264/.335/.850 with 80 hits and 20 home runs.

Securing his services for the foreseeable future would not only provide peace of mind for the franchise but also demonstrate the organization’s commitment to its players and fans as they look into building a winning team for years to come.

Garcia had a breakout season in 2021, and he continued to impress in 2022, setting career highs in multiple categories and becoming one of two Rangers to achieve at least 25 home runs and 25 stolen bases in a season.

With his job secure in right field, Garcia will play a key role for the Rangers in the upcoming season before becoming eligible for arbitration in 2024.

