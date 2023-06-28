Nelson Cruz contract: Breaking down Padres hitter's salary details in 2023

Nelson Cruz, the veteran slugger signed a one-year contract worth $1 million in with the San Diego Padres for the 2023 season. The deal was finalizaed on January 23, following an agreement reached one week prior. Cruz, who will turn 43 in July has been playing as DH.

A look into Nelson Cruz’s long and succesful career.

has had an illustrious career, being a seven-time All-Star and a four-time Silver Slugger Award winner. With 464 home runs over 19 seasons, he brings a wealth of experience and power to the Padres’ lineup. In 2022, playing for the Washington Nationals, Cruz hit 10 home runs and drove in 64 runs in 124 games before being sidelined due to an eye condition that required offseason surgery. The Nationals declined their mututal option with Cruz, resulting in a $3 million buyout.

This season, Nelson Cruz has hit 5 home runs and 22 RBIs in 128 at bats. His batting average is .242.

Having played in consecutive World Series with the Texas Rangers and reaching the NL Championship Series with the Padres last year, Cruz brings valuable postseason experience to the team. Additionally, his veteran presence and leadership in the clubhouse have been recognized with Major League Baseball’s Roberto Clemente Award for character, community involvement, and philantropy in 2021 while he was with the Tampa Bay Rays.

Nelson Cruz’s reunion with former teammates Manny Machado and Juan Soto, who also represented the Dominican Republic in the World Baseball Classic, added another dimension to his signing with the Padres. With his career nearing its end, Cruz’s time in San Diego could be his final season as a profesional player.

Despite the challenges he faced with his eye condition in 2022, Cruz underwent surgery to correct the issue and has been playing amazingly this season when taking his age into consideration. Cruz’s impact as a DH and his leadership qualities are undoubtedly valuable asstesfor the Padres in their pursuit of success in the 2023 season.

As the slugger embarks on his 19th season in MLB, the $1 million contract with the Padres serves as a fitting opportunity for Cruz to make his mark before potentially retiring from the game.

