Alex Bregman's wife Reagan's maternity photoshoot garners reaction from Nick Ramirez & Ryan Pressly's wives

On Friday, maternity snaps from Alex Bregman's wife, Reagan Elizabeth, garnered loving reactions from Nick Ramirez's wife, Tiffany, and Ryan Pressly's wife, Kat. Proud parents to a son named Knox, the third baseman and his better half announced in October of 2024 that they are expecting another baby boy.

Having spent nine seasons playing for the Astros, Alex Bregman and Reagan Elizabeth have spent all their years as a family in Houston. However, their second son is set to be born in Boston, with Bregman, who entered free agency after the end of the 2024 season, having agreed to a three-year, $120 million deal to take him to Fenway Park in February.

On Friday, Reagan Elizabeth posted a series of maternity photos on Instagram as she gets ready to welcome her second child.

Reacting to the images, Tiffany Ramirez and Kat Pressly left compliments under the post.

"😍😍😍" Ramirez commented.

"OH.MY.GOSH. Stunning 🤍" Pressly wrote.

Screenshot of Kat Pressly and Tiffany Ramirez's comments on Reagan Elizabeth's Instagram post (Images from - Instagram.com/@reaganelizabeth)

Many of Reagan Elizabeth's other friends, such as NBA star Alex Caruso's partner, Haleigh Broucher, and country singer Danielle Bradbery, also left comments under the post sending their love.

Alex Bregman's wife Reagan pens emotional note bidding farewell to the city of Houston

With Alex Bregman and his family set to go to Boston, the two-time All-Star's wife, Reagan Elizabeth, took to Instagram on February 14 to bid an emotional farewell to the city she and her family have called home for so long.

"To the city I’ve called home for so long, leaving you is bittersweet, but one thing is certain—no matter where life takes our family, I will always have so much love for this city," Reagan wrote in an Instagram post.

"This is where I met my husband, where we started our family, and where so many unforgettable memories were made. I’ve loved giving back to a community that has given so much to us. Seeing Houston rally around Bregman Cares has been truly humbling.

"Houston is also where I pursued my dreams as an entrepreneur. Thank you for your unwavering support for me, my businesses, and my passions. This city lifts up its own, and I will always be grateful.Thank you, Houston, for embracing me and my family, and for making this journey unforgettable 🥹🫶🏼 With love and gratitude, Reagan."

Having won two World Series titles in his nine-year stint at Minute Maid Park, the 2025 season represents the beginning of a new era not only for Alex Bregman but also for the Houston Astros, who now look to get used to life without a fan favorite at third base.

