A four-game stretch versus the red-hot Tampa Bay Rays was never going to be easy for the Boston Red Sox. It becomes even more of an uphill task when you aren't able to do the basics.

Boston put up a fight against the first-placed Rays before eventually falling to a 9-7 loss on Wednesday. The Red Sox have now lost their first three games of the series. With a 5-7 record, they are now in last place in the American League East.

Manager Alex Cora was clearly frustrated after another disappointing defeat. The Boston Red Sox had only themselves to blame after a series of mishaps cost them at Tropicana Field.

"At this level, you can’t do that," said Cora.

Per a recent article in NESN, Cora believes fundamentals and discipline were lacking in his team's loss.

"Routine plays we didn’t make. That’s the part that frustrates me, you know? I guess I gotta do a better job at coaching them," added Cora

The Red Sox started poorly after shortstop Bobby Dalbec fumbled a routine grounder in the first inning. Dalbec is not usually a shortstop and it looks like Xander Bogaerts' departure to the San Diego Padres is already hurting the Red Sox.

Although shortstop Bobby Dalbec was charged with the only error on the night, there were several plays where the defense could have been better.

The Boston Red Sox are currently in last place in the American League East

Rafael Devers of the Boston Red Sox talks with Triston Casas before their game against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park

It has been a strange start to the 2023 season for the Boston Red Sox. After winning their opening series versus the Baltimore Orioles, they were swept by the Pittsburgh Pirates. Alex Cora's side bounced back with three straight wins versus the Detroit Tigers before dropping three in a row against the Rays.

The Red Sox find themselves in last place in the AL East with a 5-7 record. We are only two weeks into the season and they already trail the Tampa Bay Rays by seven games.

Losing Bogaerts, J.D. Martinez and Nathan Eovaldi would be difficult for any franchise to handle. Boston will need to focus and improve its fielding if it hopes to have any chance of a playoff push in one of baseball's toughest divisions.

