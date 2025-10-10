  • home icon
  • "Alex Rodriguez and Derek Jeter left speechless" - Chipper Jones reacts to David Ortiz teaming up with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to mock Yankees

"Alex Rodriguez and Derek Jeter left speechless" - Chipper Jones reacts to David Ortiz teaming up with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to mock Yankees

By Raghav Mehta
Modified Oct 10, 2025 01:35 GMT
(Left to Right) Alex Rodriguez, David Ortiz, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Derek Jeter (Images from - Getty)
Having hung on to win the division despite the Yankees' late regular season surge, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the Toronto Blue Jays got the better of their AL East rivals once again in the ALDS, sending them crashing out of the playoffs after a 5-2 win in the Bronx on Wednesday.

In the aftermath of the Yankees' elimination, along with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and his teammates, Boston Red Sox legend David Ortiz also seemed to be having the time of his life.

As Ortiz, who now works as an analyst for MLB on FOX, chatted to Guerrero post-game while the Blue Jays' clubhouse celebrated in the background, the pair of Dominican sluggers trolled the Bronx Bombers together on air, while Yankees legends Alex Rodriguez and Derek Jeter, who were also on the panel, looked on.

The clip of Ortiz and Guerrero celebrating the Yankees' misery has since gone viral on X, and on Thursday, Atlanta Braves legned Chipper Jones also shared his reaction.

"OMG…..JEE and ARod left speechless!" Chipper Jones posted to X
Like David Ortiz, another Red Sox legend was quick to celebrate Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the Blue Jays' ALDS triumph against the Yankees

Given the bitter rivalry the New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox share, along with the fact that the Yankees eliminated the Red Sox from the playoffs en route to the ALDS, it is not surprising to see those of a Red Sox persuasion celebrating the Bronx Bombers' elimination from the playoffs.

Just like David Ortiz, another Red Sox legend, three-time Cy Young award winner Pedro Martinez, was quick to celebrate the Blue Jays' decisive victory on Wednesday.

Shortly after the game ended, Martinez commended the performance of Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who is incidentally also his godson. Talking about how devastatingly dominant Vladdy was at the plate all series, Martinez jokingly called him the Yankees' "daddy".

"My godson Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is your daddy," Martinez boasted. "That is a fact. Now they don't have to search anywhere, they just have to look at Vladdy and say, 'you're my daddy, Vladdy...I'm the godfather of Vladdy and now, he's their daddy," Martinez said (0:45-1:12)
It is no secret that the Bronx Bombers are one of Guerrero's favorite teams to play against, and the Dominican has given them plenty of trouble in the past. However, he took it to a a whole new level in this series. Over the course of the four ALDS games, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit three home runs, registering a total of nine RBIs.

