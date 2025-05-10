Alex Rodriguez and girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro celebrate Timberwolves' playoff victory alongside NFL legend

Having called time on his playing career in 2016, New York Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez has since established himself as an extremely successful businessman. Making a number of shrewd investments in real estate and promising new companies via his firm called 'A-Rod Corp,' Rodriguez also owns a stake in NBA franchise, the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Naturally, that makes the T-wolves the team to support for his girlfriend, Jaclyn Cordeiro, as well. She has often subtly shown her allegiances in the past, sporting team apparel during workout sessions.

With the team entering the most important stretch of the season, exciting times are afoot for Alex Rodriguez and Jaclyn Cordeiro. Hosting the Golden State Warriors for Game 2 of the ongoing Western Conference semi-finals on Thursday, the Timberwolves picked up a hugely important 117-93 victory. They thus tied the series at one game apiece.

Celebrating the big win, Alex Rodriguez and Jaclyn Cordeiro were spotted at the Target Center, alongside Dallas Cowboys legend Michael Irvin. Cordeiro took to Instagram shortly after the game to share a snap from the joyous evening, as the trio were pictured holding up 'W' signs with their hands.

"Round 2 🐺 Game 2," Jaclyn Cordeiro captioned her Instagram story.

Screenshot of Jaclyn Cordeiro's Instagram Stories (Image from- Instagram.com/@jac_lynfit IG Stories)

Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro shows off challenging lower body exercise in her routine

Looking at Jaclyn Cordeiro's social media feed, one can assume that the 45-year-old is very disciplined when it comes to working on her physique.

Often posting content related to health and fitness, Cordeiro posted a video to Instagram showing off the most challenging exercise in her leg-day routine in early May.

"Get greedy with your goals. Take up space, lift heavy, and sculpt the legs they said you couldn’t. Strong is sexy—own every rep," Jaclyn Cordeiro captioned her Instagram post.

The exercise Cordeiro performs in the video is known as the 'cable rope jump squat,' an advanced variation of the regular squat, one of the staples for any fitness enthusiast.

