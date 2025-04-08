Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro blends strength & science in power superset, fuels up with ultimate recovery meal

Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend, Jaclyn Cordeiro, is among those fitness trainers who raise fitness standards with a powerful combination of science-backed workouts and nutrient-rich meals.
Having graduated from the University of Windsor, followed by good experience in nursing, Cordeiro's journey to become a fitness entrepreneur provides her with a good edge.
On Monday, Cordeiro took followers inside a high-intensity superset routine designed to build strength, burn fat and sculpt muscle. The workout showcased a killer lower-body superset:
- 10 Smith Machine Deadlifts
- 20 Bench Step-Back Lunges Per Leg
Pairing these two exercises with several others keeps the heart rate high while maximizing lower body engagement. Michael Jackson’s "Don’t Stop ’Til You Get Enough" was playing in the background.
She followed it up with a plate that was just as intentional as her reps. Her go-to meal after an intense session is as follows:
- Almond Crusted Sole
- Kale & Spinach
- Roasted Chickpeas & Quinoa
- Sweet Peppers, Cucumbers, Red Onion
Cordeiro captioned it with a powerful reminder:
"Eat for function, not emotion."
Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro reveals client testimony as she promotes new batch of JACFIT Community
Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend, Jaclyn Cordeiro, runs a six-week fitness program, which she calls "JACFIT."
Generally, she promotes her program with her own set of motivational messages but this time, she let her clients do the talking. In her latest Instagram story, Cordeiro shared heartfelt testimonials from her clientele. Here are some of them:
"Jac changed my life."
"The JACFIT community has supported me through so much."
"Jac has given me back my life."
"Jac cares more about me and my goals than any trainer I’ve ever had."
The new wave of JACFIT kicks off on April 14, and Cordeiro is calling on those ready for real change to "Make the pivot: Mind, Body & Soul." She encourages newcomers to trust the process and take the leap with a bold promise:
"JOIN NOW — YOU WON’T REGRET IT."
Jaclyn Cordeiro also makes sure to give special and personalized guidance for those joining her fitness community.
She seems to be making strides on social media as well, doing and appearing on various podcasts. like the one she did with Bloom TV in February and now with Social Effect.