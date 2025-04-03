Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro reveals the one powerhouse nutrient that helps fix stress, heart health & more

Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro is a fitness trainer and thus knows that hitting the gym alone doesn't guarantee peak physique. Nutrients, stress levels and metabolism play an equally essential role in transforming the body into one's requirements.

In her latest post, Cordeiro revealed one essential nutrient that plays a vital role in stress relief, digestion, heart health and muscle recovery — magnesium.

On Wednesday, Cordeiro shared two graphics with important information highlighting six different types of magnesium and their benefits. These are as follows:

Citrate: Helps with constipation

Glycinate: Supports stress & sleep

Malate: Relieves muscle pain

Oxide: Aids indigestion

Taurate: Supports heart health

L-threonate: Enhances cognition

In another snapshot, she provided a list of food items rich in magnesium. They are as follows:

Almonds (dry roasted)

Spinach (boiled)

Cashews (dry roasted)

Peanuts (oil roasted)

Shredded wheat cereal

Soy milk (plain)

Black beans (cooked)

Edamame (shelled)

Jaclyn Cordeiro's Instagram story

All of this can be easily incorporated into a daily diet for optimal health benefits.

As a well-known health coach, Cordeiro is no stranger to promoting wellness. With her “JACFIT” brand, she continues to educate and inspire others.

Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro highlights important of 80/20 rule in fitness

The 80/20 rule in fitness is widely followed in the health and wellness industry. What it means is that 80% of your results come from nutrition (what you eat) and 20% of your results come from exercise (your workouts).

However, there is also another meaning to the 80/20 rule that is prevalent. It means that 80% of the time, you should focus on eating clean and training consistently. The remaining 20% allows for some flexibility, such as enjoying a nice dinner out without completely derailing progress.

During her interview with Bloom TV in February, Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend Cordeiro highlighted that the 80/20 rule is at the center of her six-week fitness transformation program, called as "JACFIT."

"I do teach my clients the 80/20 rule," Cordeiro said (6:50 onwards). "So, 80% of the time, I would say if your diet and training are in check, you're good. That 20% might mean that you're going to go out, say, with your partner and have a nice steak dinner or whatever—maybe a glass of wine—but perhaps defer the bread and the dessert."

"Something a little bit off of the regular menu 80% of the time is just enough to make you enjoy life. You still have to enjoy life, right? It can't be an all-or-nothing mentality because when you do that, you set yourself up for failure. But yes, the 80/20 rule is definitely a strong model in the JacFit program."

What Cordeiro meant is that one has to have leisure in life, but it doesn't mean one should get carried away and get away from their fitness goal.

