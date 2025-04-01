Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro teases behind-the-scenes look at her upcoming Spotify podcast

Last month, Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro appeared on Bloom TV's health and fitness podcast. She joined host Gayle Guyardo to talk on several topics, sharing insights and breaking stereotypes associated with fitness.

Cordeiro will now appear on another podcast as she shared the latest sneak peek on her latest project.

On Monday, Cordeiro shared snaps from the sets of The Social Effect podcast, a brand new podcast set to launch on Spotify. Cordeiro's social media story features a cozy yet professional setup inside a beautifully designed living space.

"Monday morning podcast filming with these two incredible women. This one was so enjoyable to listen to! Stay tuned :)" she wrote in her story.

Cordeiro tagged Heike Delmore, who is a photographer. She also reposted a message from Delmore where she announced that the photoshoot giveaway from their recent Women Supporting Women event will be announced on the podcast tomorrow.

Cordeiro's Instagram story

As per the record of the streaming platform, the podcast has only uploaded one episode, which was way back in March 2021. Now it seems the podcast is getting revived with Cordeiro possibly working as one of the guest speakers.

Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro shares successful completion of Women Supporting Women event

Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro doesn't shy away from making her opinions clear. She wants women to feel empowered and don't put limitation on themselves.

She spearheaded the Women Supporting Women charity event organized on March 6 at Augustus 27 at Caesars Windsor in Canada.

The JACFIT Women Supporting Women Charity Summit, organized by Cordeiro, raised an impressive $40,800 for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Windsor Essex County, supporting mentorship programs for youth.

Cordeiro shared a glimpse of the event’s venue, which was filled with attendees who came together for a cause. She expressed gratitude to entrepreneurs and community members in Windsor who played a role in making the event a success.

"Proud to announce that the JACFIT Women Supporting Women Charity Summit raised an incredible $40,800 for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Windsor Essex County," she wrote in the caption. "Thank you to all our Windsor, right entrepreneurs and community members, without you this would not have been possible.

"Empowering change, one sisterhood at a time."

When Cordeiro is not posting fitness videos, she is more often than not spotted at Target Center, cheering for her boyfriend Alex Rodriguez's team, Minnesota Timberwolves.

