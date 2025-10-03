Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro rocks tie-dye shorts and black top, while sweating through bodybuilding competition prep drills

New York Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend, Jaclyn Cordeiro, is a popular social media personality, fitness expert and businesswoman by trade. Boasting over 146,000 followers on Instagram, the 45-year-old often posts content related to health and fitness, in an effort to help followers obtain the best possible results on their own fitness journey.At the moment, Cordeiro is preparing to compete in the Canadian National Pro Qualifier, one of the country's biggest bodybuilding competitions. As a result, she has been working extra hard in the gym, as evidenced by her social media activity of late. On Thursday, Jaclyn Cordeiro took to Instagram to post a video clip from a recent workout session to her story. &quot;Peak Week. Lifting lighter, it's all about connection&quot; Cordeiro captioned her Instagram storyScreenshots of Cordeiro's Instagram Stories (Images from- Instagram.com/@jac_lynfit IG Stories)Rocking tie-dye shorts and a black top, Jaclyn Cordeiro appears to be performing an excercise known as the &quot;incline bench dumbell chest fly&quot;. This exercise, which is considered a staple upper-body movement by most regular gym-goers, primarily trains the chest muscles. As one attempts to stabilize the weight to perform the exercise with perfect form, however, the Deltoid muscle of the shoulders, and biceps and triceps muscles of the arms are also engaged. Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend, Jaclyn Cordeiro, reveals daily habits that keep her &quot;camera ready&quot;As someone that enjoys taking part in bodybuilding competitions, looking good on stage and on camera is extremely important to Jaclyn Cordeiro. In an Instagram post dated September 20, Cordeiro revealed some of her daily habits that keep her &quot;camera ready&quot; year round.&quot;To get camera-ready, I focused on these daily habits: 1. Morning sweat sessions: 45 minutes of fasted cardio + 40-45 minutes of strength training. 2. Nourishing my body: 4 plant-based meals a day with lean protein sources; including fish. 3. Drinking up: 4L of water daily, no exceptions! 4. Wearing what feels good. 5. Prioritizing gratitude and self-care - not selfish, necessary!&quot; Cordeiro posted View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe Canadian National Pro Qualifier which Cordeiro is currently gearing up for, is set to take place on October 4, at the Delta Hotel in Toronto.