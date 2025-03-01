Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro shares game-changing stretching routine that promises multiple health benefits

On Friday, New York Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend, Jaclyn Cordeiro, shared a game-changing stretching routine on social media. Well-known for her knowledge on all matters related to health and fitness, it's safe to say anything recommended by Cordeiro is sure to give her followers great results.

Jaclyn Cordeiro originally pursued a Bachelor of Science with Honours in Nursing and a Master's degree in Nutrition from the University of Windsor, per Windsor Life. However, being a fitness freak, she eventually decided to establish a business that would help others who shared her passion.

She took to Instagram story on Friday to share an image, mentioning the various benefits that can be achieved by doing the aforementioned stretch for as little as 15 seconds, five times a day.

Screenshot of Cordeiro's Instagram Story (Images from- Instagram.com/@jac_lynfit IG Stories)

The stretch, which appears to be similar to a popular yoga pose known as the 'Malasana', helps one lose belly fat faster, aids digestion, keeps one's joints healthy, improves metabolism, helps reduce stress and increases overall flexibility.

Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro shares snap of well-balanced meal

A source of inspiration to many fitness enthusiasts, Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend, Jaclyn Cordeiro, makes sure to never skip a workout, making time for herself despite her packed professional schedule.

Although hitting the gym daily is a commendable feat in itself, it's only one aspect of the journey to a dream physique. The other, equally important part, which many tend to ignore, is a healthy diet, to adequately fuel the body to deal with the stress it goes through during exercise.

Jaclyn Cordeiro makes regular efforts to help her followers keep their diet in check, posting snaps of some of her meals. On Friday, she shared one such image, turing regular spaghetti much healthier by adding a few extra ingredients.

Screenshot of Cordeiro's Instagram Story (Images from- Instagram.com/@jac_lynfit IG Stories)

The dish Cordeiro prepared in the snap appears to be quite well-balanced, covering almost all the main macronutrient groups.

The shrimp and roasted chick peas pack plenty of protein, vital for helping one build muscle, while the spaghetti provides carbohydrates, to keep one's energy levels high. Vitamin-rich Spinach and Kale gave the dish the perfect finishing touch.

