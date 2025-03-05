"All those years we've been suffering, it's a great time" - Mike Trout's teammate Kenley Jansen predicts success for $7.1B NBA team after huge trade

The Los Angeles Dodgers made headlines last offseason after splashing a then-MLB record $700 million deal for Shohei Ohtani. LA's NBA team, the Los Angeles Lakers, pulled a similar headline-grabbing move in February after trading for Luka Doncic.

Luka Doncic's trade from the Dallas Mavericks to the Lakers sent shockwaves around the league. But its impact was also felt by players and fans of different sports.

One of the players who was taken aback by the blockbuster trade is Mike Trout's new Angels teammate Kenley Jansen. In an episode of "Baseball Isn't Boring," the All-Star closer, a Lakers fan, reflected on Doncic's trade to the franchise worth $7.1 billion (per Forbes).

"First of all, one of my friends texted me in a group chat (about the Doncic trade) and I was like, 'why starting things that are not real; stop that, I don't believe it,'" Jansen said (25:00 onwards).

"Then I saw my agent text me about Luka and I'm like, 'Yo what.' And I'm like great time to be a Laker man, all those years we have been suffering, you know it's a great time to be a Laker."

Kenley Jansen had a two-year stint with the Boston Red Sox before joining the Angels this offseason. The two-time Reliever of the Year expressed his excitement on the Lakers going up against defending champions, the Boston Celtics, after the Doncic trade.

"It'll be so fun watching Boston-LA again. Let's run it back. I'm rooting for the Celtics and I'm rooting for my Lakers, let's go purple and gold," Jansen added.

Luka Doncic had a tough start to his Lakers career, coming to terms with the expectations on his shoulders. However, the Lakers are one of the hottest teams in the NBA, winning seven on the bounce to climb to second place in the Western Conference.

Kenley Jansen looking to help Angels' pitching sensation

The Angels made a significant addition to their bullpen by signing Kenley Jansen to a one-year, $10 million deal late in the offseason in February, ahead of Spring Training.

The veteran hurler is expected to share the workload with young Angels closer Ben Joyce, who had a breakout year in 2024. After making his Cactus League debut with the team last week, Jansen said he wants to help his young teammate grow.

"It's something very special, man,” Jansen said. “I’m going to do everything I can do to help him. I think he's going to be an unbelievable closer in the future. He’s just gotta stay healthy. But I’m here to push him. I want him to push me and for us to do something really special down there at the back, at the end of the bullpen.”

Ben Joyce caught the eye of the fans with his electric fastball that touched 105.5 mph last season. Joyce could learn a few things from one of the best closers in the game over the last few years.

