  • Andrew McCutchen's wife Maria makes major announcement relating to their personal life

Andrew McCutchen's wife Maria makes major announcement relating to their personal life

By Raghav Mehta
Modified Sep 22, 2025 22:10 GMT
2013 American Music Awards Powered By Dodge - Source: Getty
2013 American Music Awards Powered By Dodge - Source: Getty

After dating each other for about four years, outfielder Andrew McCutchen and Maria Hanslovan announced their engagement in December 2013, going on to tie the knot the following year.

The couple are proud parents to four children, sons Steel and Armani, born in 2017 and 2019 respectively, and daughters Ave and Italia, born in 2021 and 2024 respectively.

On Monday, Maria McCutchen took to Instagram to announce that her family was set to welcome it's newest member "just in time for Christmas", as she is expecting her fifth child with her husband, another baby boy.

"Another bun in the oven🧸 Baby McCutchen #5 coming right in time for Christmas! ✨ We are over the moon to add another baby boy🩵 to our crew." Maria McCutchen captioned her Instagram post
Per sources, Andrew and Maria first crossed paths at PNC Park. While Andrew was just starting out his big league career, Maria was a member of the "Cannonball Crew", a fan engagement group. The pair quickly hit it off, and have been together ever since.

Andrew McCutchen's wife, Maria, celebrates as the Pirates win their final home series of the 2025 season

For the Pittsburgh Pirates, the 2025 season has been one to forget. Having struggled mightily for consistency, the Pirates have spent pretty much the whole year occupying last place in the NL Central.

Despite all the diffuculty they have endured through the campaign, the Pirates made sure to end the season on a good note on Sunday, as they gave their loyal fans the perfect send off by clinching the final home series of the season, beating the Athletics 11-0.

Andrew McCutchen played in important role in helping his team clinch the series, recording an RBI and scoring a run himself during Sunday's comfortable win.

Shortly after the game ended, Maria McCutchen took to Instagram to celebrate, sharing a clip of her husband in action via her story.

"And that's a wrap on the home games of 2025!! 22 ❤️" Maria McCutchen captioned her Instagram story
Screenshot of Maria McCutchen&#039;s Instagram Story (Image from - Instagram.com/@mariamccutchen IG Stories)
Screenshot of Maria McCutchen's Instagram Story (Image from - Instagram.com/@mariamccutchen IG Stories)

Now 38, Andrew McCutchen is still hungry to go again in the 2026 season. Whether that will be in a Pirates uniform or not, however, is something that is yet to be confirmed.

