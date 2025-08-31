“His fastball is electric” - Pirates’ Andrew McCutchen compares Payton Tolle to Braves’ $38,000,000 star pitcher after stellar Red Sox debut

Boston Red Sox prospect Payton Tolle made his MLB debut on Friday, as the Pittsburgh Pirates came to town. Impressing with his confidence and control on the mound, Tolle made himself an instant fan favorite at Fenway Park as he struck out two of the three batters he faced in the first inning.Speaking about the young starter, five-time All-Star Andrew McCutchen commended the 22-year-old's quality. He compared Tolle to one of the best in the business, Chris Sale.&quot;He kind of reminds me of Chris Sale a little bit with his arm angle and his extension,&quot; McCutchen said. &quot;He's obviously bigger than he is, but just from the way he was releasing it, it felt a lot like Sale. Obviously Sale has the better secondary stuff, but the fastball plays and I felt like it plays like Sale. He has electric stuff. His fastball is electric,&quot; Ian Browne @IanMBrowneLINKAndrew McCutchen on Payton Tolle: &quot;He kind of reminds me of Chris Sale a little bit with his arm angle and his extension. He's obviously bigger than he is, but just from the way he was releasing it, it felt a lot like Sale. Obviously Sale has the better secondary stuff, but the fastball plays and I felt like it plays like Sale. He has electric stuff. His fastball is electric.&quot;For Payton Tolle, earning a comparison to Chris Sale is high praise. Having made his big league debut in August 2010, Sale's accolades include nine All-Star selections, a World Series title and an NL Cy Young award, among several other notable honors. Sale is in the second season of his two-year, $38 million deal with the Braves.Payton Tolle reflects on &quot;incredible&quot; big league debutIn his first big league appearance, Payton Tolle showed he has what it takes to play at the highest level, pitching 5.1 innings, giving up two earned runs and striking out eight.Speaking to the press, the 22-year-old reflected on an &quot;incredible&quot; debut.&quot;Chills, a lot of chills,&quot; Tolle said. &quot;It was incredible. I came off the mound after the first and I couldn’t feel my feet. It was just the greatest experience of my life. It was the greatest atmosphere. I was just proud of it. I’ll look back on this day for a long time. Just think about this moment.” Fans will be hoping Tolle can continue gaining confidence with every appearance in the majors and become one of the best young players in MLB.