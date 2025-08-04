Angels superstar Mike Trout reveals reason for wanting to fight Houston Astros, Tampa Bay Rays mascots: "They had something for me"

Ever since he made his big league debut in July of 2011, Los Angeles Angels superstar Mike Trout has gone on to establish himself as one of the most formidable hitters in the sport.
Trout's remarkable hitting ability has earned him eleven All-Star selections, three AL MVP awards and nine Silver Slugger awards, alongside plenty of respect from any pitcher that comes up against him.
It appears it's not only opposing pitchers that have to be fearful of Trout, but also some MLB mascots. Speaking to insider Chris Rose on Monday, Mike Trout hilariously explained why Houston Astros' mascot, Orbit, and the Tampa Bay Rays' mascot, Raymond, would be two of his favorite mascots to square up against.
"I'm going to go [with] Orbit, or the Tampa Bay Rays' [mascot]. It seemed like everytime we were in the Trop' (Tropicana Field), everytime I'd come out to stretch or get on the line for a game, they had something for me," Mike Trout said [16:16].
Despite his humorous run-ins with opposing mascots over the years, Mike Trout added that his son, Beckham, is extremely fond of them.
"My kid's not going to like this, because he loves the mascots. I've been collecting them [stuffed mascot toys] around the stadiums. We got probably 17 so far," Trout added [22:00].
Mike Trout and the Angels are likely to miss out on the postseason yet again in 2025
Though his trophy cabinet is chock-full of individual honors he has earned over the course of his extremely successful major league career so far, success with his team has been extremely hard to come by for Mike Trout.
The Angels did get to the postseason relatively early on in Trout's career, making it to the ALDS in 2014, where they were ultimately eliminated by the Kansas City Royals. However, the franchise has failed to replicate that kind of regular-season success ever since.
In the 2025 season so far, the Angels have looked solid at times and boast quite a potent offense. However, they have continued to struggle for consistency, something which fans will unfortunately be all too familiar with at this point.
Trout and the Angels currently sit eighth in the AL wildcard standings, and it looks likely that a playoff spot will elude them yet again.