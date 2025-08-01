"Your job is to make your team better" - Ex-Marlins exec rips Angels GM Perry Minasian as Mike Trout's postseason hopes look dim again

After making his debut for the Los Angeles Angels in 2011, Mike Trout has established himself as one of the best players to ever play in the big leagues.

Over the course of his career, Trout has racked up 11 All-Star selections, three AL MVP awards, nine Silver Slugger awards, and a whole host of other notable honors. However, one thing that has been hard to come by is success on the collective front with the Angels. So far, Trout has appeared in only three postseason games, winning none of them.

Hopes for Trout to feature in October look dim again, as general manager Perry Minasian has opted against bringing in players via trades at the deadline, despite the Angels having a decent shot at punching their ticket for the playoffs.

Speaking on his YouTube channel 'Nothing Personal with David Samson' on Friday, former Miami Marlins executive Samson called out Minasian for his failure to make the necessary changes to the roster to give the Halos the best chance of qualifying for the postseason.

"Mike Trout, Hall of Famer, MVP, has [zero] playoff wins. The Anaheim Angels have been an abject disaster. They had Ohtani for one stretch, didn't even make the playoffs," Samson said.

"Your job is to make your team better, your job is to recognize when you're in it, when you're not in it, and make the adjustments everybody would make in that position," he added.

Sportscaster concurs with Samson's opinion, claims Angels "mishandled" Mike Trout's prime years

Appearing on "The Right Time with Bomani Jones" in late July, sportscaster Bryant Howard also shared his opinion on Trout's time with the Angels, which was quite similar to David Samson's thoughts.

"No disrespect to Mike Trout, because hey man, you have a right to be comfortable," Bryant Howard said. "However, you know, and I know, and the American people know, Bomani Jones, that 30 years ago, the players' association would have told Mike Trout, 'Your a** is going to the Yankees.'"

Had Trout played for the Yankees, the most successful MLB franchise of all time and a perennial contender for the World Series, the eleven-time All-Star would almost certainly have plenty of postseason pedigree to go with his remarkable regular-season resume.

About the author Raghav Mehta Raghav Mehta is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda awaiting results for a Bachelor's in Journalism from Delhi University. He enjoys highlighting the key battles between players at different stages of the game and analyzing the decisive moments upon which they hinge.



One of Raghav's favorite moments, which underscores this, was the Shohei Ohtani vs. Mike Trout clash in the 2023 WBC, where two of baseball's best players faced off against each other in the 9th inning. With the score 3-2 to Japan, Shohei eventually got the strikeout, which was absolute cinema.



Raghav is a Baltimore Orioles fan and is enjoying watching such an exciting young team compete at the top in a very competitive division.



Raghav has loved watching sports for as long as he can remember and realized he was pretty decent at writing his thoughts down at around the age of 14. Combining the two meant he had something he would enjoy doing every day, and he had identified that well before going to college.



Aside from work, Raghav enjoys playing sports, working out and watching movies. Know More