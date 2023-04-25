Are Travis d'Arnaud and Chase d'Arnaud related? Looking at the connection between the two players sharing the same last name

Meet Travis and Chase d'Arnaud, two brothers from the d'Arnaud family who have excelled in Major League Baseball.

Travis D'Arnaud and Chase D'Arnaud Picture Source:Instagram

When Travis was young, his older brother Chase would talk about "how cool that would be if we played against each other or against each other in the big leagues."

American catcher Travis d'Arnaud played in Major League Baseball (MLB) for the Atlanta Braves. He was chosen by the Philadelphia Phillies in the 2007 Major League Baseball draft's supplemental first round. Travis formerly participated in MLB games with the Tampa Bay Rays, Los Angeles Dodgers, and New York Mets. In 2013, he debuted in the MLB.

Chase d'Arnaud is a retired professional baseball utility player from the United States. He formerly participated in Major League Baseball (MLB) with the Pittsburgh Pirates, Philadelphia Phillies, Atlanta Braves, Boston Red Sox, San Diego Padres, and San Francisco Giants.

The d'Arnaud brothers were reared in Long Beach, California, where they were born. Both their parents, Lance and Marita d'Arnaud, were competitive athletes. Marita was a standout basketball player in high school, whereas Lance was a professional football player in Canada.

Both on and off the field, Travis and Chase get along well. They frequently discuss how their close relationship as brothers has aided in their professional success.

Chase took to Instagram to share a picture of his brother, Travis d'Arnaud:

Proud of Trav Man for all of his accomplishments!

Travis d'Arnaud Professional Career

In November 2019, the Atlanta Braves signed Travis d'Arnaud to a two-year deal with a $16 million guarantee. The Braves then renewed his contract with him for another two years in August 2021, guaranteeing him an additional $16 million.

The Atlanta Braves signed Travis d'Arnaud to a two-year contract:

The Braves concluded the season with an 88-73 record, winning the NL East. They also went on to win the 2021 World Series, their first championship since 1995. As part of the World Series, d'Arnaud hit a solo home run in game three.

At the midpoint of the season, d'Arnaud was selected as a backup catcher for the 2022 Major League Baseball All-Star Game.

