"Arte Moreno must have dementia" - Angels fans lash out at ownership over front office shakeup

Having made it to the playoffs only once since 2010, the Los Angeles Angels are a team that have consistently underperformed in recent seasons. According to a large chunk of the fanbase, the majority of the blame for the club's failures lie with the owner, Arte Moreno.
After yet another underwhelming campaign, which saw the Angels finish bottom of the AL West with a 72-90 record, it was announced that there would be some major changes taking place at the club, ahead of the 2026 season.
As insider Sam Blum reported via X on Tuesday, skipper Ron Washington and bench coach Ray Montgomery have been relieved of their duties, while general manager Perry Minasian's future is still uncertain.
"NEWS: Ron Washington and Ray Montgomery will not return as Angels manager in 2026, a source told @TheAthletic. Still no confirmed information regarding Perry Minasian. The Angels will have a new manager next year." the post read
Reacting to the news, several fans lashed out at Arte Moreno, feeling that the 79-year-old was using the coaches and executives of the team as scapegoats for his team's underperformance.
"Arte must have dementia. There's no other explanation for committing the same mistakes for 10+ years. #SellTheTeam" a fan commented
"Can Artie fire himself?" another fan wrote
"What about a new owner. They would actually make a difference." another fan replied
"Rinse and repeat. Same owner nothing will ever change." another fan responded
"They need new leadership at the top. Moreno has run that org into the ground." another fan shared
"Is Arte Moreno returning? If so, nothing else matters." another fan posted
"We were starting to perform better" - Ron Washington breaks silence after being let go by the Angels
Speaking to insider Benjamin Adducchio of "ClutchPoints" shortly after he was let go by Arte Moreno on Tuesday, Ron Washington said he felt the team were showing signs of improvement under his leadership.
Had his health issues not got in the way, Washington is of the opinion that the team was "going in the right direction".
"I can’t go back to argue with them to try and tell them different when they’ve made a decision. … We were starting to perform better. I think I had the team going in the right direction — I really did,” Washington said. “And it was just too bad that my health came into play. There’s nothing that I can do about that."
As of now, the Angels have not yet finalized the candidate to replace Washington as manager of the team.