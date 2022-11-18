St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt has won the 2022 National League MVP Award. He led the National League in OPS (.981) and slugging (.578). He beat out Manny Machado and his teammate Nolan Arenado to win the award.

He's the first St. Louis Cardinal to win the award since 2009, when Albert Pujols won. Paul Goldschmidt was the National League Player of the Month in May. He also won the NL Player of the Week three times.

St. Louis Cardinals fans are ecstatic that Paul Goldschmidt won the award. They were certain he was going to do it with the year he had. He finished the season hitting .317 with 35 home runs and 115 RBIs.

Fans believe this was long overdue for the slugger. He has been close to winning the award on several different occasions during his career. They're happy he finally got it.

"As if there was any doubts he'd win," one fan replied.

"That's my GOAT right there," cheered another.

Fans took to Twitter to congratulate Goldschmidt on the award. They thought he was the clear winner of the award.

Manny Machado finished in second place, while Nolan Arenado finished in third place in award voting. Machado was the main source of the Padres' offense, hitting 32 home runs. Arenado won the NL Gold Glove Award at third base while hitting 30 home runs alongside Goldschmidt.

Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals are looking to repeat as NL Central champions

The St. Louis Cardinals finished the season with a 93-69 record. It was good enough to win the National League Central. They finished seven games ahead of the Milwaukee Brewers.

That wasn't the result they had hoped for in the postseason. They were taken out by the Philadelphia Phillies in the NL Wild Card Series. The team struggled to get anything going offensively, and the Phillies were red-hot.

St. Louis will look to come out even stronger next year and make a better run in the postseason. However, they'll have to add some pieces to get there first.

With Yadier Molina and Albert Pujols retiring at the end of the 2022 season, they have a few spots to fill. Replacing both won't be easy. The two have had incredible careers for the Cardinals.

It will be interesting to see how the Cardinals approach these vacancies in the offseason.

