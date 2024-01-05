"Ask the love of my life to be my wife" - Braves' RoY Michael Harris II bends the knee, gets engaged to girlfriend Esther Starr

Atlanta Braves center fielder Michael Harris II is starting 2024 in the best way possible.

On Tuesday, he asked his girlfriend, Esther Starr, to marry him in a romantic public gesture, and the two are now engaged. He announced the news on Instagram in a post captioned:

"On January 2, 2024, I took a step I never saw myself doing before meeting you. Grateful for the day I could ask the love of my life to be my wife."

With 2023 being a good year for Michael Harris, 2024 looks even more promising. The 2022 NL Rookie of the Year winner had a .293 batting average last season and hit 18 home runs as the Braves finished the regular campaign with an MLB-best record of 104-58.

While Atlanta couldn't turn their regular season form into a World Series win, they will be optimistic about pushing on when the season begins.

For Harris, 2024 already has a personal milestone to go with his growing list of professional accolades. He will hope to go from strength to strength as the year progresses.

Michael Harris II says goodbye to fellow Braves rookie Vaughn Grissom after trade to Red Sox

The MLB is a constantly shifting landscape where events move fast. With teams looking to build their rosters for an immediate push or cash in on their stars to build for the future, players can be traded multiple times.

Vaughn Grissom entered the MLB in the 11th round of the same draft as Michael Harris II, who was a third-rounder. Rookies often develop a bond when they sign for a team, and it seems as though Grissom and Harris were no different.

When the Braves traded for long-time ace Chris Sale, they sent Grissom the other way, to the Boston Red Sox. While Sale is a seven-time All-Star and World Series champion, Grissom is a highly-rated prospect.

Harris wished his former teammate well on X:

"Go Be Great GRRIIIIIISSOOOOOOMMMMM @GrissomVaughn"

With Sale on board, it will be interesting to see if he can give the Atlanta Braves that little bit extra to push on in 2024.

