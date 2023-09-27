A friendly game of football turned into a feisty and entertaining affair after Blooper, the Atlanta Braves mascot, turned up the heat during the half-time interval by stiff-arming a young player on his way to the end zone!

Expand Tweet

"Have not seen a stiff arm this strong since Derrick Henry. When @BlooperBraves gets the football, GET OUT OF THE WAY. @Braves | @MLBONFOX" - FOX Sports: NFL, X.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Yes, you heard that right, and as some of you know this is not the first time Blooper has found himself running onto a football field.

Blooper's latest appearance was during halftime at the Minnesota Vikings vs. Los Angeles Chargers game. Videos of the fuzzy creature launching a tirade on the field quickly made it rounds on the internet.

While Blooper displayed little mercy to his opposition, he was stopped in his tracks, inches before the goalline. His opponents proceeded to dampen all spirits by piling on top of him!

Blooper's latest stunt, however, has amused most of his fans with them showing him love on the internet. Here are a few of the best fan reactions:

Source - brwalkoff, Instagram.

Well, Blooper sure showed no mercy to that first kid whom he stiff-armed and dropped! He almost always means business.

Expand Tweet

This fan's got it right. Blooper sure wasn't playing around!

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

This is not the first time Blooper has run havoc on a football field

The Atlanta Braves mascot first ran onto the field during a similar game when the Vikings hosted the Indianapolis Colts at the U.S. Bank Stadium in December 2022.

Expand Tweet

"Blooper showing no mercy (via @BlooperBraves)" - Sports Illustrated, Instagram.

Video images showed him barging his way through a series of tacklers leaving on hapless defender on the ground with a firm stiff arm!