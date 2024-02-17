Baseball News Today: Aaron Judge could bat third in Yankees lineup in 2024; Shohei Ohtani puts on show in second batting practice

The MLB season is quickly approaching, with players like Shohei Ohtani and Aaron Judge preparing for a long and grueling year. Both players have huge expectations coming into the season.

Judge will look to push the New York Yankees over the edge with his new teammate, Juan Soto. However, there have been questions regarding where Judge will be placed in the Bronx Bombers' rotation.

Here's a look at some of the news making the rounds from the baseball world:

#1. Aaron Judge could bat third in Yankees lineup in 2024

In recent years, Aaron Judge has often been used as the New York Yankees' No. 2 hitter. However, according to manager Aaron Boone, he could move back into the three-hole:

"That's been going on about six years now. So, he might get his wish," Boone said when asked about Judge nudging him to bat third.

An early look at a Yankees' batting order could include DJ LeMahieu, Juan Soto, Aaron Judge, Anthony Rizzo and Giancarlo Stanton. That certainly could be one fearsome lineup in the Bronx.

#2. Shohei Ohtani puts on show in second batting practice

The talk of the offseason has been about the Los Angeles Dodgers acquiring Shohei Ohtani. After undergoing surgery on his UCL over the offseason, the two-time MVP is preparing for the new season.

During his second day of batting practice, Shohei Ohtani put on a show. He slugged 10 home runs in 21 swings and is confident he will be ready to DH for the squad on Opening Day on March 20.

#3. Ronald Acuna Jr. wants to be a Brave for life

Ronald Acuna Jr. came out on Friday, expressing his desire to be a member of the Atlanta Braves for life. He also hinted at a contract extension, which is unsurprising given he is working on an eight-year, $100 million deal:

"It's not a secret that I want to be a Brave for life. I hope I can stay here forever. Hopefully we can make that happen soon" stated Acuna Jr.

#4. Whit Merrifield signs deal with Phillies

On Friday, it was announced that Whit Merrifield and the Philadelphia Phillies agreed on a one-year, $8 million contract, per ESPN's Jeff Passan. The deal includes a club option for $8 million with a $1 million buyout.

It is a great deal for the club that may need some outfield help at times. Brandon Marsh is returning from an offseason surgery, and the organization will roll out Johan Rojas, who has little experience.

