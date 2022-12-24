Best of the Rest: Who is the best free agent still available at each position?

It has been a hectic, confusing, frustrating, and entertaining free agent period for fans and players alike. The baseball world has seen massive deals dished out to the likes of Aaron Judge, Justin Verlander, and Trea Turner. We have also seen Carlos Correa sign with the Giants, only to end up with the New York Mets a few days later.

Paul Sanchez @PAlberto_EXE Carlos Correa leaving the Giants medical office after “failing his physical.” Carlos Correa leaving the Giants medical office after “failing his physical.” https://t.co/5viPoDxn0H

While most of the biggest names on the free agent market have now signed with teams, there are still solid players waiting to figure out where they will play next season. Here is a deeper look at the top remaining free agents at their position.

Nathan Eovaldi is the top starting pitcher on the free agent market

Nathan Eovaldi can be an unhittable, strikeout artist when he is on, however, his injury history may be the biggest factor as to why he remains without a team. The 32-year-old veteran has undergone several surgeries throughout his career, including two Tommy John Surgeries. Miraculously, Eovaldi has remained an effective starter.

Through 109.1 innings with the Boston Red Sox last season, Eovaldi finished with a 6-3 record, while recording 103 strikeouts and posting a 3.87 ERA.

Relief pitcher: Andrew Chafin

While there are several big-name relief pitchers on the free agent market such as Aroldis Chapman, Andrew Chafin may have the most intriguing upside of the remaining bullpen arms. Last season with the Detroit Tigers, Chafin posted a record of 2-3 with a 2.83 ERA.

Chafin struck out 67 batters with a 10.5 K/9 in 57.1 innings with the Tigers. In terms of K/9, he finished 45th in the league among qualified relief pitchers, ahead of stars like Jordan Romano, Emmanuel Clase, and Clay Holmes. He could be a good 'buy-low' option for teams looking for bullpen help.

First base: Brandon Belt

While an argument could be made for Wil Myers or Yuli Gurriel, Belt may have a higher upside if he can bounce back. Admittedly, he had a down season last year, however, through the 2020 and 2021 seasons, Belt hit 38 home runs and 89 RBIs, while maintaining a .285 batting average with a .988 OPS.

Katie | Belt 9 🌚 @belt_is_daddy I'm not happy that it's been 48 hours and Brandon Belt is still not a Giant. I'm not happy that it's been 48 hours and Brandon Belt is still not a Giant.

He is approaching 35 years old, however, last year's performance may just be a blip as he has a career .261 batting average.

Second base: Jean Segura

The 32-year-old veteran remains the top free-agent second baseman available on the open market. Segura was clutch for the Philadelphia Phillies during last season's playoffs, hitting .462 in the NLDS.

While the biggest cause for concern involving Segura is his health, he has been a productive player throughout his career when on the field. The two-time All-Star played 98 games with the Phillies last season, batting .277 with 10 home runs and 38 RBIs.

Shortstop: Elvis Andrus

Andrus may appear to be older than 34, as the two-time All-Star made his MLB debut in 2009. Andrus has been a reliable contributor all over the field since his debut. While not known for his power, Andrus finished the 2022 season with 17 home runs, the second-most in a season in his career.

Tom Morgan @tcrowntom Why don't the White Sox sign Elvis Andrus for second base and back up shortstop? Why don't the White Sox sign Elvis Andrus for second base and back up shortstop? https://t.co/QCNkB2NVi0

Even though his batting average continues to decline, Andrus could provide any team with some speed, power, and veteran experience. He should find a team before the new season begins.

Third base: Evan Longoria

At 37 years old, Evan Longoria remains the top free agent at third base. Even though he has struggled to remain on the field, much like Elvis Andrus, he could provide his new team with power, above-average batting skills, and veteran savvy. A three-time All-Star and three-time Gold Glove Award winner, Longoria could end up as a cheap option for teams looking to add a free agent at the hot corner.

Left Field: Jurickson Profar

In 2022, Jurickson Profar enjoyed one of the best seasons of his career. He finished with a career-best 3.1 bWAR while producing a .723 OPS with 15 home runs. The 29-year-old also finished with 58 RBIs and 5 stolen bases.

While banking on that level of production may be risky, if he can perform near his 2022 level, he could be an asset to any team in the MLB. Another thing that helps Profar is his defensive versatility, having played every position aside from catcher and pitcher in his career.

Center field: Andrew McCutchen

This one may be cheating a little because he rarely plays his old position anymore, however, the remaining free-agent cupboard for center fielders is rather bare. While he is no longer the MVP-caliber player he once was, he can still offer his new team a little bit of everything.

Last season with the Milwaukee Brewers, the five-time All-Star hit 17 home runs and 69 RBIs, while also stealing 8 bases. His biggest issue in recent years has been his rapidly declining batting average, however, on the right team, that could be forgiven.

Right field: Adam Duvall

Duvall may be the best source of power remaining on the free agent market. He is coming off a season in which he hit 38 home runs and led the National League in RBIs with the Marlins and Braves. Though he missed the majority of last season due to a wrist injury, if his wrist surgery has it back at 100%, he is a must-add for teams looking for an outfield power source.

Catcher: Gary Sanchez

Once considered the future of the New York Yankees franchise, Gary Sanchez has been a shell of the player he was when he burst onto the scene. The two-time All-Star finished the 2022 campaign with 16 home runs and 61 RBIs while posting a dismal .206 batting average.

Céspedes Family BBQ @CespedesBBQ a legitimate portion of Baseball Twitter in the not so distant past used to practically be fueled by Gary Sánchez discourse



now he's a free agent and absolutely no one seems to care and that's just funny to me a legitimate portion of Baseball Twitter in the not so distant past used to practically be fueled by Gary Sánchez discoursenow he's a free agent and absolutely no one seems to care and that's just funny to me https://t.co/otavakRgbk

It may be a risk, but if Sanchez can rediscover himself, he could be a steal for his next team. Sanchez could be worth a gamble in a crowded free agent market.

Designated hitter: Trey Mancini

Arguably the top remaining batter on the free agent market, Trey Mancini is coming off of a disappointing tenure with the Houston Astros, albeit he won the World Series. After being acquired from the Baltimore Orioles at the trade deadline, Mancini failed to deliver much for Houston.

"The #Cubs have met with the representatives for Trey Mancini, per @JesseRogersESPN on ESPN 1000." - Cubs Zone

Through his 6 MLB seasons, Trey Mancini has hit 125 home runs and 372 RBIs, while producing a .265 batting average, along with a .787 OPS. Mancini has spent time in the outfield as well as first base. However, the introduction of the universal DH will open up plenty of options for Mancini moving forward.

