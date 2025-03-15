Blake Snell drops hilarious 3-word reaction as Shohei Ohtani takes over ad hoardings in Japan

Having won the 2024 World Series with the likes of Shohei Ohtani, Freddie Freeman and Mookie Betts on their roster, Andrew Friedman and the Los Angeles Dodgers' front office still made sure to acquire numerous quality players in the offseason, making sure the team heads into the new season even stronger.

Ad

Arguably the biggest of those acquisitions was starting pitcher Blake Snell, who joins after having an impressive 2024 season with the San Francisco Giants. The two-time Cy Young award winner, who opted for free agency despite having the option to continue at Oracle Park for another season, signed a five-year, $182 million deal in late November.

Currently in Tokyo, Japan, along with the rest of his teammates, as the Dodgers prepare to take on the Chicago Cubs, Snell came across an advertisement featuring Shohei Ohtani, to which the pitcher dropped a hilarious three-word reaction:

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I know him."

Expand Tweet

Ad

With Shohei Ohtani enjoying the status of a national icon in Japan, it is perhaps not surprising to see that advertisements featuring the Dodgers' No. 17 are incredibly common in the country.

Shohei Ohtani talks about targets for 2025 season

Speaking to Tom Verducci of Sports Illustrated, Shohei Ohtani laid out his targets for the 2025 season, which the Dodgers are about to kick-start on March 18 and 19 against the Chicago Cubs in Tokyo.

Ad

Heading into the new season, it appears Ohtani wishes to repeat the exploits of last season, and win another World Series, while navigating his duties as a pitcher and hitter without any injury.

"I think it’s always good to be early on your goals. So hopefully I can wrap up a second World Series this year," Ohtani said via SI.com.

Ad

"At the same time, I am coming back as a pitcher this year. So, for me, I just want to be able to pitch and be healthy for the whole season this year," he added.

Los Angeles Dodgers Workouts: MLB Tokyo Series - Source: Getty

As the season opener inches closer, Dodgers fans will be hoping that Ohtani can deliver on the targets he's set out for themselves, spelling another hugely successful season for the eight-time World Series winners.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback