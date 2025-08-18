Blue Jays CEO gives clarity on their plans for Bo Bichette

Bo Bichette has been one of the protagonists for the Toronto Blue Jays as the shortstop is batting .297 with 16 home runs and 81 RBIs. The Blue Jays boast the best record in the AL East and are in pole position to win their division for the first time since 2015.Set to become a free agent after the season, fans are urging the Blue Jays to extend the 27-year-old's contract.CEO Mark Shapiro explained via MLB Network Radio on Sunday that keeping Bichette in Toronto is a priority for the organization, but finalizing such a deal at this stage of the season is highly unlikely.&quot;What's always important to educate fans is, there's no contracts that get done in August and September,&quot; Shapiro said. &quot;Guys get this close to free agency, they work hard to get to that point. It's very possible we still resign him (Bichette), but he needs to go out there and understand what the opportunities there are in free agency.&quot; Cincinnati Reds legend recongizes Bo Bichette's invaluable contributions to the Blue Jays' fantastic performances this seasonAccording to Cincinnati Reds legend Sean Casey, Bo Bichette's importance for this Toronto Blue Jays team is right up there with the likes of Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Commending the shortstop's performances via his YouTube channel on August 8, Casey explained how Bo has been the &quot;catalyst&quot; for Toronto's push for the AL East title.&quot;Bo Bichette, man, are you paying attention to what he's doing?&quot; Casey asked (Timestamp: 12:25). &quot;It's been incredible. Guerrero is having a nice year, but Bo Bichette, I think, is leading the league in hits. He's now hitting .300, with an .815 OPS, 16 bombs and 78 RBIs, dude. He's leading the Blue Jays in RBIs, too.&quot;Bo didn't have a great year last year. I think people kind of wrote him off. Toronto's in first place, and he's a big reason why. I'm excited for the Blue Jays. They're a fun team to watch. And right in the middle of all this awesomeness is Bichette, hitting home runs, hitting for average, driving in runs and being the catalyst he's been.&quot;With Toronto being one of the favorites to go on to win the pennant based on their performances upto this point, fans will be hoping Bo Bichette can continue performing just as consistently in the high-pressure postseason fixtures.