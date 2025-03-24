Blue Jays fans point to Vladimir Guerrero Jr. as biggest question mark after their $58,000,000 catcher extension

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is one of the brightest talents in the MLB. In 2024, the 26-year-old enjoyed a stellar season, finishing with a .323 batting average, 30 home runs and 103 RBIs, earning himself an All-Star selection and Silver Slugger award.

However, set to enter free agency after the end of the upcoming season, Vladdy Jr.'s future still remains uncertain. Though Guerrero has publicly talked about his desire to continue playing in Canada, where he was born and raised, he has not yet reached any agreement regarding a potential extension with his current team.

On Saturday, insider Jon Heyman reported that the Blue Jays had agreed to extend Alejandro Kirk's stint at the Rogers Center, offering the catcher a five-year, $58 million deal.

Replying to the post, many fans clamored for the organization to follow suit with Vladimir Guerrero Jr.:

"Nice contract: but vlad needs a contract" a fan commented.

"Vladdy next," another fan wrote.

"Thats not vlad," another fan replied.

"Well welcome to the Yankees vladdy, the jays giving everybody money except vladdy. Lol," another fan shared.

"Got to spend that Vlad money somewhere," another fan posted.

MLB analyst has his say on Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s future

Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s future has been one of the hottest topics over the past offseason, with the Toronto Blue Jays' inability to offer the 26-year-old the deal he wants only adding fuel to the fire.

On Mar. 14's "Foul Territory," MLB analyst Ken Rosenthal talked about where he thinks the highly sought-after hitter's future might lie.

"Vlad Guerrero Jr., because he's going to be a free agent entering his age-27 season. He's going to get paid. Don't tell me he's not worth it. Don't tell me any of this," he said. "The Blue Jays offered him $450 million. They think he's worth at least that much, and the question is now whether they can come to some sort of a compromise. [3:30 - 7:30]

"The deadline was a deadline for that particular day, but that day after they did not reach an agreement, Vlad Jr. did say, "Hey, if they come to me with a realistic offer, yes, I'd still be willing to talk."

Despite the current disagreement between the two parties, Rosenthal said the ball was very much still in the Blue Jays' court, and backed them to eventually get the job done.

"Now, there is probably an expiration date for that kind of conversation. I imagine it's Opening Day, but if the Jays want to revisit this in a couple of weeks and get closer to his number or maybe get to his number, I can't imagine he'd say no."

With Opening Day fast approaching, fans hope Vladimir Guerrero Jr. can pick up from where he left off in 2024, and help the Blue Jays get a winning start to the new season.

