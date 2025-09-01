Blue Jays slugger explains why George Springer has no issue with 'Uncle' nickname from supporters

Toronto Blue Jays outfielder George Springer has enjoyed an excellent season as the veteran is batting .300, with 24 home runs and 68 RBIs.

Ad

One of the most experienced members of a young Blue Jays outfit, Springer is in his eleventh season. He is one of the oldest players in the squad, aged 35 and this has led to some Blue Jays fans playfully nicknaming Springer 'Uncle' or 'Unc'

As fellow Blue Jays outfielder Davis Schneider featured on Sunday's episode of "Blue Jays Today," he was about Springer's reaction to his nickname.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Schneider said the veteran had no issues with such things due to his old-school ways.

Ad

Trending

"I've seen names getting thrown around on social media [for George Springer]," Schneider said (Timestamp 19:21). But, no one calls him that [in the clubhouse]. Everyone just calls him George, or "four" (his jersey number). I bet he has [heard of his nickname]. I mean, he's not delusional or anything like that, so he definitely sees some stuff out there.

Ad

"George doesn't really pay attention to the public. He doesn't do social media, he goes home with his family and everything like that. He's a very quiet dude, which is what I love about him. He doesn't really try to distract himself from the outside noise, he just goes to the field, plays baseball, then goes back with his fam, which is what makes him really great."

Ad

Ad

George Springer will be looking to win his second ring by the end of the year

Before signing with the Blue Jays in 2021, George Springer enjoyed a successful stint with the Houston Astros. The highlight of his time in Houston was the World Series win of 2017, where Springer was also named the World Series MVP after he hit five home runs for his team in the Fall Classic.

Ad

George Springer in action against the Baltimore Orioles - Source: Getty

Springer will be fancying his chances of winning baseball's biggest prize once again. The Blue Jays lead the AL East by three games and are on course to win their division for the first time since 2015.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Raghav Mehta Raghav Mehta is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda awaiting results for a Bachelor's in Journalism from Delhi University. He enjoys highlighting the key battles between players at different stages of the game and analyzing the decisive moments upon which they hinge.



One of Raghav's favorite moments, which underscores this, was the Shohei Ohtani vs. Mike Trout clash in the 2023 WBC, where two of baseball's best players faced off against each other in the 9th inning. With the score 3-2 to Japan, Shohei eventually got the strikeout, which was absolute cinema.



Raghav is a Baltimore Orioles fan and is enjoying watching such an exciting young team compete at the top in a very competitive division.



Raghav has loved watching sports for as long as he can remember and realized he was pretty decent at writing his thoughts down at around the age of 14. Combining the two meant he had something he would enjoy doing every day, and he had identified that well before going to college.



Aside from work, Raghav enjoys playing sports, working out and watching movies. Know More