Blue Jays slugger explains why George Springer has no issue with 'Uncle' nickname from supporters

Toronto Blue Jays outfielder George Springer has enjoyed an excellent season as the veteran is batting .300, with 24 home runs and 68 RBIs.
One of the most experienced members of a young Blue Jays outfit, Springer is in his eleventh season. He is one of the oldest players in the squad, aged 35 and this has led to some Blue Jays fans playfully nicknaming Springer 'Uncle' or 'Unc'
As fellow Blue Jays outfielder Davis Schneider featured on Sunday's episode of "Blue Jays Today," he was about Springer's reaction to his nickname.
Schneider said the veteran had no issues with such things due to his old-school ways.
"I've seen names getting thrown around on social media [for George Springer]," Schneider said (Timestamp 19:21). But, no one calls him that [in the clubhouse]. Everyone just calls him George, or "four" (his jersey number). I bet he has [heard of his nickname]. I mean, he's not delusional or anything like that, so he definitely sees some stuff out there.
"George doesn't really pay attention to the public. He doesn't do social media, he goes home with his family and everything like that. He's a very quiet dude, which is what I love about him. He doesn't really try to distract himself from the outside noise, he just goes to the field, plays baseball, then goes back with his fam, which is what makes him really great."
George Springer will be looking to win his second ring by the end of the year
Before signing with the Blue Jays in 2021, George Springer enjoyed a successful stint with the Houston Astros. The highlight of his time in Houston was the World Series win of 2017, where Springer was also named the World Series MVP after he hit five home runs for his team in the Fall Classic.
Springer will be fancying his chances of winning baseball's biggest prize once again. The Blue Jays lead the AL East by three games and are on course to win their division for the first time since 2015.