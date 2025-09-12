Blue Jays sportscaster breaks down why Bo Bichette's IL status is not a major concern for Toronto

Currently batting .311 with 18 home runs and 94 RBIs, shortstop Bo Bichette has been a major reason for the Toronto Blue Jays' success this season. Alongside the likes of Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and George Springer, Bichette has been one of the most reliable bats in Toronto's lineup.

Unfortunately for those of a Blue Jays persuasion, it appears the AL East outfit must now come to terms with performing without Bichette in the lineup. Having picked up a knee injury in the clash against the New York Yankees on Saturday, Bichette was placed on the IL on Tuesday, and no return date has yet been confirmed.

Naturally, an important player like Bichette picking up an injury at such a crucial juncture of the season has caused plenty of concern amongst fans. According to sportscaster Ben Shulman, however, the team can mitigate their shortstop's absence with the strength in depth they possess.

Shulman explained his take on Thursday's episode of "Blue Jays Today".

"I think you should have a medium level of concern, to be honest. I say that not discounting how big of a loss he is. He's a huge loss. Bo Bichette's one of the best players on the roster, there's no doubt about that. So, there is a lot that you lose without having him there. The only reason that I don't think it's a huge concern, is because they (Blue Jays) are so deep, and because they're replacing it with known guys."

"I look back to when Bo got hurt in '23, they had to bring in Paul D. Young last second. Young obviously struggled. This time, it's Ernie [Clement] and IKF (Isiah Kiner-Falefa). It's a little less disruptive to the team. You still need Bo Bichette back at some point to get where you want to go in the playoffs. But could they keep the division lead with Bo out? I do think that's possible," Shulman said [13:30]

Reds legend shouts out Bo Bichette's invaluable contributions to the Blue Jays' success this year

Having endured an injury-ravaged 2024 season, Bichette has well and truly returned to his best this year.

On August 8, Cincinnati Reds Hall of Famer Sean Casey talked about how impressive Bo Bichette has been for the Blue Jays in 2025, via his YouTube channel.

"Bo Bichette, man, are you paying attention to what he's doing? Bo didn't have a great year last year. Casey asked (Timestamp: 12:25). "I think people kind of wrote him off. Toronto's in first place, and he's a big reason why. I'm excited for the Blue Jays. They're a fun team to watch. And right in the middle of all this awesomeness is Bo Bichette, hitting home runs, hitting for average, driving in runs and being the catalyst he's been."

With the postseason on the horizon, fans will be hoping Bichette can make a return to action by October.

