  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • From Bo Bichette as Long-tailed Duck to Max Scherzer as Cedar Waxwing, Team USA skipper creatively assigns bird counterparts to Blue Jays stars

From Bo Bichette as Long-tailed Duck to Max Scherzer as Cedar Waxwing, Team USA skipper creatively assigns bird counterparts to Blue Jays stars

By Raghav Mehta
Published Sep 11, 2025 02:33 GMT
Bo Bichette (L), Max Scherzer (R) (Images from - Getty)
Bo Bichette (L), Max Scherzer (R) (Images from - Getty)

Having endured a difficult 2024 season, the Toronto Blue Jays have well and truly flipped the script this year. The two-time World Series champions lead the AL East by three games, with an 83-61 record.

Ad

A major reason why the Blue Jays are such a formidable team this season is that their success hasn't been dependant on one or two superstars doing most of the heavy lifting. Instead, pretty much every single member of the squad has pitched in with important contributions.

Humorously comparing Toronto skipper John Schneider to a bird watcher during Wednesday's episode of MLB Central, Mark DeRosa, who's set to be the Team USA skipper at the 2026 WBC, likened some Blue Jays players to birds.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Let me fill you in on some of the most common birds you'd see on an off day in Toronto. We're going to start leadoff position, the Morning Dove. George Springer, fourth-higest OPS in MLB. How about the Long Tailed Duck? Bo Bichette's hitting .311, third among MLB qualifiers. Vladdy (Vladimir Guerrero Jr.) is the ultimate Blue Jay, becasue of the [$500M] deal. He's going to be there for the foreseeable future.
Ad
"Black-and-White Warbler, check that out. Kind of reminded me of Alejandro Kirk. How about the Brown Creeper? Daulton Varsho. The Black-Capped Chickadee, we're going to give that to Shane Bieber. The Canada Goose, it seems like Jose Berrios. How about the Dark-Eyed Junco? Kevin Gausman's got a 2.59 ERA and a .179 opponents' average, over his last 9 starts. To close it out, there's a Cedar Waxwing. Max Scherzer, here we go now," DeRosa said
Ad
Ad

"Overcoming adversity" together has strengthened Blue Jays stars Bo Bichette and Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s bond

Aged 27 and 26 respectively, and having made their big league debuts in the same year, Bo Bichette and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. are quite close to each other.

As Bichette explained on Monday, the mutual respect and bond between the two stars is the best it's ever been, as a result of overcoming adversity by each other's side.

Ad
"It's probably the strongest it's ever been (our friendship)," Bichette told Sportsnet on Monday.
"We both have struggled, and we both have handled it well from a personal relationship standpoint. There's even more respect now as human beings with how we've dealt with adverstity, and how we've overcome it."

Although the Blue Jays have enjoyed an excellent season, there's still work to do. With about three weeks of the regular season to go, the Blue Jays lead atop is only three games. Fans will back Bo Bichette and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to continue leading by example and secure Toronto's first AL East title since 2015.

About the author
Raghav Mehta

Raghav Mehta

Raghav Mehta is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda awaiting results for a Bachelor's in Journalism from Delhi University. He enjoys highlighting the key battles between players at different stages of the game and analyzing the decisive moments upon which they hinge.

One of Raghav's favorite moments, which underscores this, was the Shohei Ohtani vs. Mike Trout clash in the 2023 WBC, where two of baseball's best players faced off against each other in the 9th inning. With the score 3-2 to Japan, Shohei eventually got the strikeout, which was absolute cinema.

Raghav is a Baltimore Orioles fan and is enjoying watching such an exciting young team compete at the top in a very competitive division.

Raghav has loved watching sports for as long as he can remember and realized he was pretty decent at writing his thoughts down at around the age of 14. Combining the two meant he had something he would enjoy doing every day, and he had identified that well before going to college.

Aside from work, Raghav enjoys playing sports, working out and watching movies.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Bhargav
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications