MLB Free Agency: Boston Red Sox in hot pursuit against 3 AL East Teams to sign All-Star first baseman

The Boston Red Sox now appear to be in the mix for Freddie Freeman, who has been the biggest name on the free agent market this offseason. The Red Sox hope to build from their 2021 League Championship. Freeman would be a big boost to their already loaded lineup.

The Boston Red Sox first base position was weak last year as young first baseman Bobby Dalbec showed inconsistency at the plate. Freeman, however, is a former National League MVP and has a proven record in the MLB. His addition would ensure more defensive success at the infield position and strengthen their plate appearances.

Many fans thought Freeman would re-sign with the Atlanta Braves after he had spent the entirety of his career with the organization. This all changed yesterday when the Braves announced a trade for All-Star first baseman Matt Olson from the Oakland Athletics. Freeman will be pursued by even more teams as uncertainty grows about his destination, according to MLB Network insider Jon Heyman.

"Red Sox have joined the Freddie Freeman sweepstakes as things get more interesting. Teams known to be in now: the Dodgers plus 4 from AL East: Yankees, Rays and Jays, too" - @ Jon Heyman

Heyman reports that Freeman is also being pursued by three other American League East teams, including the Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Yankees, Tampa Bay Rays, and Toronto Blue Jays. Each of these teams would benefit greatly from a player like Freeman. It will be interesting to see where he ends up. All five of these teams are looking to build on a successful 2021 season. Freeman is arguably one of the best overall players in the league.

"Red Sox Reportedly Jumping Into Freddie Freeman Sweepstakes" - @ WBZ Boston Sports

Boston Red Sox need a first baseman

The Boston Red Sox had a loaded lineup last season, helping them get to the American League Championship Series. One of the few weaknesses in their lineup was their first base position. Bobby Dalbec is a young first baseman who has the potential to become a very good first baseman, but when the chance to sign a player like Freeman arises, it's hard to resist an the opportunity.

Freddie Freeman is the type of player who can change an entire organization. Adding Freeman to the Boston Red Sox roster with the likes of Rafael Devers and Xander Bogaerts would make them one of the most feared lineups in baseball and one of the favorites in the American League.

"Red Sox Reportedly Showing Interest In Freddie Freeman https://mlbtraderumors.com/2022/03/red-sox-rumors-freddie-freeman.html…" - @ MLB Trade Rumors

