The Boston Red Sox are interested in signing free-agent shortstop Dansby Swanson. He'd be a great addition. Signing him would allow the Red Sox to keep Trevor Story at second base.

They're not the only ones interested in the best shortstop remaining on the market. The Chicago Cubs, Los Angeles Dodgers, and Atlanta Braves are all involved in the Swanson sweepstakes.

Jon Heyman @JonHeyman Red Sox appear to be seriously considering star free agent Dansby Swanson now. Would allow them to keep Story at 2B. Swanson’s in very good shape: Cubs, Dodgers, Braves among others interested. Red Sox appear to be seriously considering star free agent Dansby Swanson now. Would allow them to keep Story at 2B. Swanson’s in very good shape: Cubs, Dodgers, Braves among others interested.

Red Sox fans aren't too excited to hear that their team is in on Dansby Swanson. Can you blame them? They just saw one of their best players, Xander Bogaerts, sign with the San Diego Padres.

The fanbase would rather have Bogaerts back. They don't see Swanson as an upgrade.

"Could have just re-signed Bogaerts" one fan explained.

"Yuck" another fan said.

Fans believe that this is a panic move. They're trying to save grace after Bogaerts left in free agency.

j @jtgjr22 instead twitter.com/jonheyman/stat… Jon Heyman @JonHeyman Red Sox appear to be seriously considering star free agent Dansby Swanson now. Would allow them to keep Story at 2B. Swanson’s in very good shape: Cubs, Dodgers, Braves among others interested. Red Sox appear to be seriously considering star free agent Dansby Swanson now. Would allow them to keep Story at 2B. Swanson’s in very good shape: Cubs, Dodgers, Braves among others interested. You know.. we could’ve.. just kept.. the best.. shortstop in baseballinstead @RedSox You know.. we could’ve.. just kept.. the best.. shortstop in baseball ⚾️ instead @RedSox twitter.com/jonheyman/stat…

Nick @NkirbyNYY Jon Heyman @JonHeyman Red Sox appear to be seriously considering star free agent Dansby Swanson now. Would allow them to keep Story at 2B. Swanson’s in very good shape: Cubs, Dodgers, Braves among others interested. Red Sox appear to be seriously considering star free agent Dansby Swanson now. Would allow them to keep Story at 2B. Swanson’s in very good shape: Cubs, Dodgers, Braves among others interested. Ditch your home grown star SS for a free agent who plays the same position and isn’t nearly as good, love it. twitter.com/jonheyman/stat… Ditch your home grown star SS for a free agent who plays the same position and isn’t nearly as good, love it. twitter.com/jonheyman/stat…

Rodrigo Leal @Rodrigolealre @JonHeyman Star is a strong word to describe Swanson. Good player yes, star not so much. @JonHeyman Star is a strong word to describe Swanson. Good player yes, star not so much.

While he's a very good player, he's not exactly a bonafide star. He was far from being the best player on the Atlanta Braves team that won the World Series in 2021.

Other fans are pointing out how ridiculous it is to keep Story at second base. When he signed as a second baseman, many thought he was brought in to eventually replace Bogaerts at shortstop. Now that Bogaerts is gone, they expect him to slide over to shortstop next season.

Dansby Swanson would make sense for the Boston Red Sox

New York Mets v Atlanta Braves

If the Boston Red Sox are adamant about keeping Story at second base, Dansby Swanson would be a great fit for the team.

He's coming off two consecutive seasons where he's led the league in games played. He played in all 162 games last season and only missed two games in 2021.

Dansby Swanson also posted a career-high .277 batting average last season. He's figured it out at the plate in terms of power. He's hit 25 or more home runs in back-to-back seasons.

If the Boston Red Sox were to sign Swanson, they'd be getting a durable and reliable player. Given how often players get hurt, that may be what teams are searching for nowadays.

The Red Sox finished 5th in the AL East last season with a 78-84 record. They also struggled on the mound. They ranked 25th in the league with a 4.53 ERA and 1.35 WHIP.

Swanson, 28, has posted a .255/.321/.417 slash line with 102 home runs and 411 RBIs over his career.

Poll : 0 votes