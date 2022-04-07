Boston Red Sox vs New York Yankees: Injury Reports, Predicted Lineups - April 8th, 2022 | MLB 2022

The Boston Red Sox and the New York Yankees will play each other on Opening Day, April 8, at Yankee Stadium. The matchup, which was supposed to happen on Thursday, has now been rescheduled for Friday after the weather forecast suggested inclement weather. This will be the first of 19 matchups between the two rivals this season. Both are looking for a strong 2022.

The Red Sox and Yankees season opener is one of the more anticipated games to watch. Let's check out injury reports and predicted lineups for tomorrow afternoon's matchup.

Boston Red Sox Injury Report

The Red Sox injury report features two key parts of their rotation, James Paxton and Chris Sale. The full injury report can be seen below.

Player Name Status Reason Chris Sale Out Stress Fracture Josh Taylor Out Back Soreness James Paxton Out Tommy John Surgery

Both Sale and Paxton are expected to return midway through the 2022 season and will bolster the Red Sox rotation.

New York Yankees Injury Report

The Yankees injury report can be seen below.

Player Name Status Reason Stephen Ridings Out Right Shoulder Ben Rortvedt Out Right oblique strain Domingo German Out Right Shoulder infammation Zack Britton Out Tommy John Surgery

Starting pitcher Domingo German is expected to be a big part of the pitching rotation when he returns in the next couple of months. Zack Britton is not expected to return until the end of the season and will be a huge piece for the Yankees to get back.

Boston Red Sox vs New York Yankees Predicted Batting Orders

Boston Red Sox

Boston's predicted Opening Day lineup is among the best in baseball, with All-Star infielder Trevor Story added right in the middle.

Enrique Hernandez, CF Rafael Devers, 3B Xander Bogaerts, SS J.D. Martinez, DH Alex Verdugo, LF Trevor Story, 2B Bobby Dalbec, 1B Jackie Bradley Jr, RF Christian Vazquez, C

No injuries in the batting lineup have been reported ahead of Opening Day.

New York Yankees

The New York Yankees' projected starting lineup is one of the deepest in baseball. The team has a nice balance of young and experienced veteran players who have been on winning teams.

Anthony Rizzo, 1B Aaron Judge, RF Joey Gallo, LF Giancarlo Stanton, DH Josh Donaldson, 3B Gleyber Torres, 2B Aaron Hicks, CF Kyle Higashioka, C Isiah Kiner-Falefa, SS

One notable bench player is former All-Star D.J. LeMahieu. Lemahieu is expected to be a utility player this season, playing primarily at second and third base. The team certainly has depth on the infield that they can use to their advantage.

Boston Red Sox vs New York Yankees Predicted Starting Pitcher Rotations

Boston Red Sox

The Red Sox pitching rotation to start the 2022 season is below.

Nathan Eovaldi Nick Pivetta Tanner Houck Michael Wacha Rich Hill

The Red Sox are hoping veterans Michael Wacha and Rich Hill can hold down the back end of the rotation while James Paxton and Chris Sale remain out.

New York Yankees

The Yankees starting rotation can be seen below.

Gerrit Cole Jordan Montgomery Luis Severino Nestor Cortes Jameson Taillon

Overall, the Yankees pitching rotation will continue to be put in question this season. The team needs the back end to stay healthy for a playoff run in 2022.

