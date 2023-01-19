All good things always come to an end, and sadly, Adam Duvall's chapter with the Braves came to a close yesterday, when he agreed to a 1-year, $7M deal with the Boston Red Sox.

As bittersweet as it is, no one's feeling the pain more than Braves mascot Blooper, who's been great friends with Duvall's son, Stone.

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ Adam Duvall to Boston means Stone and Blooper are being separated 🥺 Adam Duvall to Boston means Stone and Blooper are being separated 🥺https://t.co/5m5Z30scc5

Blooper and Stone have been pictured together on multiple occasions, and you can immediately feel the love in the air every time. A big fan of the mascot, Stone enjoyed playing with him the most, and over time, the big, fuzzy creature has developed a special affinity for the young one.

Blooper took to Twitter to bid an emotional and heartfelt adieu to the Duvall family and posted a lovely picture of himself and Stone walking together on the field at Truist Park.

Blooper @BlooperBraves it only hurts because it was real



Stone's dance with Blooper at the Atlanta Braves sendoff to LA in 2021 will forever remain in the hearts of every Braves fan for the rest of the NLCS.

Adam Duvall was an MLB All-Star in 2016

Duvall plays in the MLB as an outfielder and is currently signed by the Boston Red Sox. He's previously played for the San Francisco Giants, Cincinnati Reds, Miami Marlins, and Atlanta Braves.

He made his MLB debut in 2014 and famously hit a home run against the Cincinnati Reds. He was voted an All-Star in 2016 and is a one-time Gold Glove winner. He went on to win the World Series with the Atlanta Braves in 2021.

"2021 Rawlings Gold Glove Award Winner - NL - Right Field: Adam Duvall #RawlingsGoldGloveAwards" - Rawlings Baseball, Twitter

While it will be interesting to see how he gets integrated into the team in Boston, you cannot deny there aren't going to be fireworks.

